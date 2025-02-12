What Victoria Beckham Had To Say About Plastic Surgery Rumors

Victoria Beckham's experience with plastic surgery has largely been something the public is curious about. Fans were especially concerned when Beckham made an appearance on "Good Morning America" in 2021 where she appeared to have gone overboard with cosmetic work. But while Posh Spice has admitted to going under the knife before, she is insistent that she hasn't had work done on a certain part of her face: her nose.

In 2019, Closer Online UK asked acclaimed plastic surgeon Mark Ho-Asjoe for his professional opinion on if he thinks Beckham had a nose job. Ho-Asjoe said, "It looks as though she's had some good work done to improve the shape of her nose. There are some subtle but definite changes." He added, "It's difficult with noses, because they can appear narrower due to clever make-up and contouring."

During a December 2024 episode of "Today with Hoda & Jenna," Beckham shared the truth and was adamant that she has never gotten a nose job. "There's been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I've had some kind of surgery on my nose," she said. "I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything. No, never." But Ho-Asjoe was right about one of his predictions: Beckham admitted that she relies heavily on "clever contouring" to make her nose look ideal. "I like to draw," she said of her facial makeup routine. Mystery solved!

