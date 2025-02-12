What Victoria Beckham Had To Say About Plastic Surgery Rumors
Victoria Beckham is the definition of an icon. She was part of a massively successful girl group of pop singers, she's one half of an A-list celebrity marriage, and she has established herself as a fashion and beauty trendsetter. Beckham has had a stunning transformation over the past 30 years of her life in the public eye. But even the fabulous Posh Spice has admitted to having some help with her appearance.
Beckham has confessed that when she was a young rising starlet, she often felt insecure when it came to her appearance. She's disclosed having breast augmentation surgery in the late 90s, but now thinks of the decision as a personal plastic surgery regret. Beckham has since removed her breast implants. She said to Allure in 2023, "If I'm honest, I wish I'd never [gotten implants]. It was a moment in time." In 2017, Beckham penned a letter to her 18-year old self for British Vogue. In it, she advised her younger self, "I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got."
She denied having one procedure in particular
Victoria Beckham's experience with plastic surgery has largely been something the public is curious about. Fans were especially concerned when Beckham made an appearance on "Good Morning America" in 2021 where she appeared to have gone overboard with cosmetic work. But while Posh Spice has admitted to going under the knife before, she is insistent that she hasn't had work done on a certain part of her face: her nose.
In 2019, Closer Online UK asked acclaimed plastic surgeon Mark Ho-Asjoe for his professional opinion on if he thinks Beckham had a nose job. Ho-Asjoe said, "It looks as though she's had some good work done to improve the shape of her nose. There are some subtle but definite changes." He added, "It's difficult with noses, because they can appear narrower due to clever make-up and contouring."
During a December 2024 episode of "Today with Hoda & Jenna," Beckham shared the truth and was adamant that she has never gotten a nose job. "There's been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I've had some kind of surgery on my nose," she said. "I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything. No, never." But Ho-Asjoe was right about one of his predictions: Beckham admitted that she relies heavily on "clever contouring" to make her nose look ideal. "I like to draw," she said of her facial makeup routine. Mystery solved!