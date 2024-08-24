Victoria Beckham's Biggest Plastic Surgery Regrets
Victoria Beckham's confident persona would fool anyone into thinking she has no insecurities and is perfectly happy in her body. However, the former Spice Girl is the first to admit that this couldn't be farther from the truth. Speaking to Grazia magazine in 2024, Beckham confessed that there were times when she didn't even feel confident enough to go out and have fun with her kids. "I never want to look like I'm complaining, but there were times in the past that I haven't felt confident enough to sit on a beach and watch my children play," Beckham candidly shared. Likewise, in a 2021 chat with Elle UK, the fashion designer admitted that her insecurities largely influenced her outfit choices and public persona during her time with the Spice Girls.
In fact, she even used her 2017 British Vogue letter to caution her younger self against letting her insecurities dictate her decisions. "Don't mess with your boobs," the former pop star warned. "All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got." The businesswoman was referring to the two breast augmentation surgeries she reportedly had in 1999 and 2006. The "Wannabe" songstress echoed this sentiment in a 2023 Allure interview by acknowledging that she wouldn't have gone under the knife if she could turn back time because a fleeting period influenced the lifechanging choice. The fashion icon further asserted that she would be happy to impart the wisdom gleaned from her surgeries to her daughter someday.
Victoria Beckham's perception of beauty changed as she aged
We wanted to get a better understanding of Victoria Beckham's decision to have two breast augmentations followed by a reduction in 2009, so we asked board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Rukmini Rednam for her thoughts. Although many women with smaller breasts feel self-conscious, most of them generally undergo surgery to feel more confident in their bodies, not for outside approval. Of course, Dr. Rednam couldn't deny that in Beckham's case, intense public scrutiny also likely played a major role in her decision-making.
The plastic surgeon explained that although the former Spice Girl probably felt content with the initial results of her surgery, Beckham's perception of herself may have altered with age, and she may have gone under the knife to reflect that change. "This is something I see in my practice often as women age their body goals age as well," Dr. Rednam said. "What is ideal in your 20s may be completely different in your 40s." And the fashion icon herself has confirmed that she started to view herself differently as she got older.
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in 2020, Beckham divulged that she still struggled to see herself as beautiful. However, "I make the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile: It's who I am and I'm not going to try to change that." Instead of trying to be perfect all the time, the successful businesswoman gradually learned how to feel content with her life's accomplishments instead.
It was a long journey to self-acceptance for the former pop star
Throughout Victoria Beckham's career, she has endured harsh public criticism about her looks. Unfortunately, the media's horrible treatment of Victoria only worsened while she was pregnant. During a 2022 chat with Vogue Australia, the pop star turned fashion designer recalled how people labeled her both "Porky Posh" and "Skeletal Posh." After welcoming the first of her four kids with David Beckham, Victoria saw an image in a newspaper that cruelly highlighted every body part where she had supposedly gained even a little bit of weight.
As if that wasn't bad enough, the former Spice Girl was also infamously made to weigh herself on live television when she appeared on "TFI Friday" back in 1999, shortly after giving birth to Brooklyn Beckham. The host even questioned her postpartum body and announced her weight. When Victoria looked back at the controversial moment in her Vogue Australia interview, she argued that it would never be allowed nowadays. Given all this, it's unsurprising that the fashion icon had to work incredibly hard to love and accept herself as she is.
Speaking to Grazia in 2022, she shared some of the most important lessons from her self-love journey, stating firmly, "It's not about being a certain size." Victoria continued, "It's about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are. I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out." At the end of the day, though, it's safe to say that Victoria is happy to leave her youth behind.