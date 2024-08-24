Victoria Beckham's Biggest Plastic Surgery Regrets

We wanted to get a better understanding of Victoria Beckham's decision to have two breast augmentations followed by a reduction in 2009, so we asked board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Rukmini Rednam for her thoughts. Although many women with smaller breasts feel self-conscious, most of them generally undergo surgery to feel more confident in their bodies, not for outside approval. Of course, Dr. Rednam couldn't deny that in Beckham's case, intense public scrutiny also likely played a major role in her decision-making.

The plastic surgeon explained that although the former Spice Girl probably felt content with the initial results of her surgery, Beckham's perception of herself may have altered with age, and she may have gone under the knife to reflect that change. "This is something I see in my practice often as women age their body goals age as well," Dr. Rednam said. "What is ideal in your 20s may be completely different in your 40s." And the fashion icon herself has confirmed that she started to view herself differently as she got older.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in 2020, Beckham divulged that she still struggled to see herself as beautiful. However, "I make the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile: It's who I am and I'm not going to try to change that." Instead of trying to be perfect all the time, the successful businesswoman gradually learned how to feel content with her life's accomplishments instead.

