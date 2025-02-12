Kaia Gerber Wasted No Time Moving On After Her Austin Butler Split

Kaia Gerber swiftly moved on from her three-year romance with Austin Butler, before many even realized they had called it quits. The couple reportedly broke up in October 2024, according to Us Weekly, and it wasn't long before the model came across a fellow nepo baby that piqued her interest.

Gerber has reportedly been seen out with Lewis Pullman, son of actor Bill Pullman, and sparks have been flying. A source revealed to Us Weekly how they came into each other's lives. "They run in the same circle and have similar friend groups, and that's how they were introduced," adding that, "Kaia likes that this relationship feels low-pressure and that Lewis is a very low-key guy." The insider also expressed, "They have a lot of chemistry and a very easygoing relationship ... There's no pressure to be an A-list couple like there was in her past relationships."

The actress hasn't seemed to ruffle any feathers with Butler, as TMZ reported that, "There's no bad blood between the former couple ... the relationship just simply ran its course after a good 3 years together." Though the timelines could appear conflicting, the source assured that after Gerber and Butler's breakup in October, Gerber didn't begin seeing Pullman until early December, adding that, "They kept it under wraps until the news of her and Austin's split came out."

