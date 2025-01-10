5 Signs Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler's Relationship Wasn't Going To Last

As somewhat expected of a couple with a 10-year age difference, almost immediately there were suggestions in the press that Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were simply too different. But it wasn't just the years between them that reportedly caused a divide. "Kaia is from a different world than Austin, who had to fight for everything he has and prove himself at every turn. The fact that his dreams are finally coming true after years of struggle has only intensified that disconnection," a source dished to Life & Style magazine in May 2024, adding, "Sure, they're both 'actors' but they have nothing in common, and they know it."

Gerber grew up in the spotlight thanks to her famous parents, supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and Crawford has naturally ensured her kids live lavish lifestyles. Gerber has made no secret of her privileged upbringing, either, telling The Wall Street Journal in 2024, "I personally am very aware of all the wonderful things it has done for me, and I would never, ever say anything negative about it, because that is my truth about it." Butler had humbler beginnings and he started actively working his way to the top when he was a teenager. Those fundamental differences in their upbringings eventually came to a head.

As the insider put it to Life & Style, "This is not a match made in heaven, and it's starting to dawn on Austin that Kaia doesn't take her so-called 'career' nearly as seriously as he does."

