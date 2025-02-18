Lauren Sanchez Has Wildly Different Opinion Of Prince Harry Than The Trumps
Donald Trump is very open when it comes to sharing his opinions on people he doesn't like, including A-listers like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Megan Markle. However, the president's opinion about the royals hasn't changed the minds of everyone in his circle, and journalist, author, and philanthropist Lauren Sanchez — fiancee of Amazon founder and Trump pal Jeff Bezos — is one person who still seems fond of the Sussexes. In January 2024, both the Prince and Sanchez, who has had a stunning transformation, were honored at the 21st annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Los Angeles for making serious strides in the industry. Harry was inducted into the organization for his service in the British military, which included serving as a pilot during duty tours in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Sanchez was given the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award for her many aviation efforts, including founding Black Ops Aviation in 2016.
When Sanchez shared a slideshow of images from the award ceremony on her Instagram page — including a photo in which she posed with the royal — she seemed to have nothing but praise for Prince Harry. "Honored to have been in the presence of aviation legends who have shaped the history and future of flight," she wrote. While she didn't mention the Duke of Sussex directly, his inclusion implies that she respects the royal. However, many people expressed disdain that Sanchez's compliments — and the recognition Harry received at the ceremony in general — were not well deserved. Royal commentator Angela Levin was one such critic, writing on X, "Harry flew for 20 weeks in Afghanistan. Surely not enough to have a Living Legends of Aviation award." Another British commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, told Express UK that Harry is not qualified to be a living legend.
Why Donald Trump detests Prince Harry
While some people disagreed with the honor placed on Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, by the Living Legends of Aviation, a source close to those who bestowed the award told The Mirror that while Harry's time in the military was taken into consideration, his, "astonishing commitment to helping those in and out of the military, promoting awareness of the triumphs and travails of that life" further qualified him to be honored. Still, all of Prince Harry's philanthropy efforts and mental health advocacy mean nothing to President Donald Trump, who has disapproved of the Duke's residency in the U.S. Prince Harry moved his family — his wife Meghan Markle and their son, Prince Archie — to the U.S. in 2020, following increased tension with his family, especially his brother, William, Prince of Wales. In February 2024, the politician told The Daily Express US that if he were re-elected, he would not protect the royal. "He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," the 47th President of the U.S. told the media outlet.
The politician has also told journalists that "appropriate action" would be taken if it were revealed that the Prince lied about his drug use when applying for a U.S. visa (via Newsweek). This came after The Heritage Foundation sued the former presidential administration for allowing the royal into the country, claiming his drug use should have denied him access. Harry's visa application is currently private, but he's been ordered to appear in court in February 2025 to determine whether or not things will stay that way.