Lauren Sanchez Has Wildly Different Opinion Of Prince Harry Than The Trumps

Donald Trump is very open when it comes to sharing his opinions on people he doesn't like, including A-listers like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Megan Markle. However, the president's opinion about the royals hasn't changed the minds of everyone in his circle, and journalist, author, and philanthropist Lauren Sanchez — fiancee of Amazon founder and Trump pal Jeff Bezos — is one person who still seems fond of the Sussexes. In January 2024, both the Prince and Sanchez, who has had a stunning transformation, were honored at the 21st annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Los Angeles for making serious strides in the industry. Harry was inducted into the organization for his service in the British military, which included serving as a pilot during duty tours in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Sanchez was given the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award for her many aviation efforts, including founding Black Ops Aviation in 2016.

When Sanchez shared a slideshow of images from the award ceremony on her Instagram page — including a photo in which she posed with the royal — she seemed to have nothing but praise for Prince Harry. "Honored to have been in the presence of aviation legends who have shaped the history and future of flight," she wrote. While she didn't mention the Duke of Sussex directly, his inclusion implies that she respects the royal. However, many people expressed disdain that Sanchez's compliments — and the recognition Harry received at the ceremony in general — were not well deserved. Royal commentator Angela Levin was one such critic, writing on X, "Harry flew for 20 weeks in Afghanistan. Surely not enough to have a Living Legends of Aviation award." Another British commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, told Express UK that Harry is not qualified to be a living legend.

