Prince Harry's Feud With Trump Is About To Heat Up As Royal Is Ordered To Appear In Court

Prince Harry is being called to the courtroom. The Southern California transplant — who has dealt with the threat of wildfires at his Montecito home — is facing a reopened lawsuit about his immigration papers in the wake of Donald Trump stepping into the Oval Office. We were already worried about Harry and Meghan Markle, but now Harry is set to appear in court in Washington D.C. on February 5 as his once-closed case to keep his visa information private has been reopened.

The original lawsuit was brought by conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, which used Harry's admission of using cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir "Spare" as legal grounds that he lied about his drug use and should not have been allowed entry into the United States. The New York Post published a mention of Harry's admission in the book, with him writing, "Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone's house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more."

Harry and Meghan made waves when they left their royal duties behind and moved to Meghan's homeland of the United States when Biden was still president. To that end, The Heritage Foundation claimed that Harry was given special treatment by the then-president to enter the U.S. However, Heritage lost its case after the Department of Homeland Security did not approve their Freedom of Information request with the New York Post reporting that the judge ruled that "the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke's immigration records." But given Trump's rocky relationship with the royal family, he may now order Harry's once-hidden immigration records to be reviewed.

