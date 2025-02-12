What Does Tamron Hall's Husband Do For A Living?
While TV personality and journalist Tamron Hall captivated audiences in front of the camera, her husband, Steven Greener, has built an equally impressive career as a producer and talent manager. Though he keeps a lower profile, his decades-long career has helped shape some of the biggest names in film, television, and music.
In the early 1990s, Greener managed Will Smith and played a key role in producing "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." In 2001, Greener produced "The Bernie Mac Show," which ran for five seasons and won a Primetime Emmy and a Peabody Award in 2002. He founded 5 Boroughs Entertainment, and one of the production company's standout projects was the Samuel L. Jackson and Bernie Mac flick "Soul Men." Additionally, Greener's work at Handprint Entertainment meant he worked for the same company that represented superstars like Mariah Carey, Usher, and Jennifer Lopez.
Greener started working at Primary Wave Entertainment in the 2010s and also became a partner at the company, whose roster includes stars like Cee Lo Green, Brandy, and Fantasia. He took a big step forward when he was promoted to Head of Music Talent Management in August 2017. At the time, the Primary Wave Music CEO Larry Mestel spoke highly of Greener and added, "His tremendous relationship base makes him a perfect choice to lead our music talent business. No one is more [committed] to our success in the talent business than Steven" (via Variety).
How did Tamron Hall meet her husband?
The exact timeline of Tamron Hall and Steven Greener's relationship is unclear, as the two were longtime friends prior to dating. This shift occurred in 2017 after Hall left NBC when her "Today" show segment was replaced by Megyn Kelly's morning show. Hall later admitted to People that she had been oblivious to Greener's romantic interest while immersed in her high-pressure career. "When we finally started dating, I could see him clearly. When I was working, given the competitive environment I was in, you don't always see people for who they are," she recalled. After leaving NBC, Hall was able to nurture a meaningful relationship with Greener.
Hall's relationship with Greener flourished despite rumors she had an affair with Donald Trump. In 2019, the couple got married, with Hall calling Greener her "deepest, greatest love," per People. That same year, she announced via Instagram that they were expecting their first child. Their son, Moses, was born on April 24, 2019, marking a new chapter in their lives. Greener later told People, "My favorite part of marriage and fatherhood so far is realizing every day I am exactly where I was always meant to be — with my family. I am home."
But Hall and Greener's marriage and family life hasn't slowed them down. Hall launched her eponymous daytime talk show in 2019, and a few years later in 2021, Greener was named on Billboard's list of Power Players in the Hip-Hop and R&B genre for his work at Primary Wave. Hall proudly shared this milestone on Instagram and celebrated her husband's success. "Congrats to Steven Greener aka my husband for making this incredible @billboard list of power players R&B/Hip-Hop," Hall said in the caption. "So much to be grateful for."