What Does Tamron Hall's Husband Do For A Living?

While TV personality and journalist Tamron Hall captivated audiences in front of the camera, her husband, Steven Greener, has built an equally impressive career as a producer and talent manager. Though he keeps a lower profile, his decades-long career has helped shape some of the biggest names in film, television, and music.

In the early 1990s, Greener managed Will Smith and played a key role in producing "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." In 2001, Greener produced "The Bernie Mac Show," which ran for five seasons and won a Primetime Emmy and a Peabody Award in 2002. He founded 5 Boroughs Entertainment, and one of the production company's standout projects was the Samuel L. Jackson and Bernie Mac flick "Soul Men." Additionally, Greener's work at Handprint Entertainment meant he worked for the same company that represented superstars like Mariah Carey, Usher, and Jennifer Lopez.

Greener started working at Primary Wave Entertainment in the 2010s and also became a partner at the company, whose roster includes stars like Cee Lo Green, Brandy, and Fantasia. He took a big step forward when he was promoted to Head of Music Talent Management in August 2017. At the time, the Primary Wave Music CEO Larry Mestel spoke highly of Greener and added, "His tremendous relationship base makes him a perfect choice to lead our music talent business. No one is more [committed] to our success in the talent business than Steven" (via Variety).

