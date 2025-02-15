Inside Mayim Bialik & Melissa Rauch's Friendship Outside 'The Big Bang Theory'
While Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch had starring roles before "The Big Bang Theory," the hit CBS sitcom turned them into household names — and friends. That friendship has persisted since "The Big Bang Theory" ended in 2019 and carried over to Rauch's new show, "Night Court." Bialik guest starred on the January 14, 2025, episode ironically titled "Mayim Worst Enemy." "I loosely in conversation had mentioned to [Bialik], 'It would be so great if at some point you came by and guest starred,'" Rauch told People, saying it was a very informal request. Rauch revealed she had wanted Bialik to guest star on "Night Court" for some time. "It's been a dream of mine for Mayim to be on the show."
While Bialik had a complicated relationship with one of her other co-stars, she and Rauch were undoubtedly friends. "Melissa and I have stayed friendly and have seen each other many times in the years since 'Big Bang Theory' ended, but working together was a really special kind of connection," Bialik told CNN about their reunion. Although they hadn't worked together since "TBBT" ended, Bialik and Rauch quickly fell back into their rhythm. Bialik told Parade that it felt like hardly any time had passed once they were acting together again.
Rauch was a big fan of Bialik before they worked together
Melissa Rauch was a fan of Mayim Bialik before they met and worked together on "The Big Bang Theory." Bialik starred on the '90s show "Blossom," and Rauch loved the show when she was growing up. "I was in this dilemma of, 'Do I let her know now that I am a super fan?' I have pictures of me as Blossom for Halloween as a kid, I knew the whole dance," Rauch recalled to People. When she eventually admitted her obsession, Rauch said Bialik took it in her stride and was very kind.
Rauch and Bialik were both added to the main cast of "The Big Bang Theory" during Season 4 and spent much of their time together. Over the years of filming, both Bialik and Rauch went through life transitions. "Melissa became a mom during 'Big Bang Theory.' So we sort of got to be young moms together of little kids," Bialik told Parade. She said that Rauch was there to watch her sons grow up and that they made a point of getting together before Bialik's older son left for college. Experiences like these have built an enduring friendship, even though they don't see each other as often anymore.