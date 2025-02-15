Inside Mayim Bialik & Melissa Rauch's Friendship Outside 'The Big Bang Theory'

While Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch had starring roles before "The Big Bang Theory," the hit CBS sitcom turned them into household names — and friends. That friendship has persisted since "The Big Bang Theory" ended in 2019 and carried over to Rauch's new show, "Night Court." Bialik guest starred on the January 14, 2025, episode ironically titled "Mayim Worst Enemy." "I loosely in conversation had mentioned to [Bialik], 'It would be so great if at some point you came by and guest starred,'" Rauch told People, saying it was a very informal request. Rauch revealed she had wanted Bialik to guest star on "Night Court" for some time. "It's been a dream of mine for Mayim to be on the show."

Advertisement

While Bialik had a complicated relationship with one of her other co-stars, she and Rauch were undoubtedly friends. "Melissa and I have stayed friendly and have seen each other many times in the years since 'Big Bang Theory' ended, but working together was a really special kind of connection," Bialik told CNN about their reunion. Although they hadn't worked together since "TBBT" ended, Bialik and Rauch quickly fell back into their rhythm. Bialik told Parade that it felt like hardly any time had passed once they were acting together again.