Are Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Hensel Married? One Is — Here's What To Know
TLC's Abby Hensel is married! The star and conjoined twin secretly tied the knot in 2021, per public records obtained by Today. The beau in question is Josh Bowling, a registered nurse and U.S. Army veteran. While there isn't much publicly available on the twins' life these days, besides that they live in Minnesota where they were born and raised, Abby and Brittany do keep their socials updated with the latest about them, including adorable photos from the wedding.
The conjoined twins were first introduced to fame when they appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1996, where they confidently made the distinction that Abby is on the right and Brittany is on the left. In 2003, they starred in the film "Joined for Life," which followed a year in their life being conjoined. With each bout of publicity, Abby and Brittany became more and more popular, eventually starring in the 2012 TLC one-season show, "Abby & Brittany" — which you might have forgotten existed. Since the series ended, people have wondered what the sisters have been up to. In March 2024, they dropped the wedding bombshell and posted a photo from Abby and Bowling's wedding on Instagram, writing, "One of the best days ever."
According to his Facebook profile, Bowling is a Tenessee native who studied nursing at Century College. He is also a father, though, to the public's knowledge, he doesn't have any biological children with Abby, as of this writing. Bowling has a daughter with his ex-wife Annica Bowling and could potentially be the father of her other child, per a paternity suit filed by Annica. With all the changes to Abby and Brittany's life since their TV-documented college years, it has people wondering what life is really like for the Hensel twins today.
Abby and Brittany start pregnancy rumors
Brittany and Abby Hensel keep life private to a certain degree. Abby's marriage has sparked many questions about her and Josh Bowling's arrangement, considering Brittany is an incontestable part of the package. Plenty of the questions have to do with their bedroom activities, which are now more prevalent than ever because of something they posted. In a TikTok video that the twins shared in November 2024 of an edit featuring apparent headlines about them, set to Sia's Unstoppable," one headline stuck out. It read: "Married & baby on the way."
While the twins have not confirmed a pregnancy, the comments are flooded with congratulations and well wishes. "Congratulations! I have followed your story since you were born. I'm so happy for you!" one person commented. Others shared their curiosity about how it would biologically work if one of the twins were to have a baby. Abby and Brittany are dicephalic twins, which means they share organs and body parts from the chest down, per the National Library of Medicine. According to a 3D animation of Abby and Brittany's anatomy, created by Hashem Al-Ghaili and reposted by the twins in TikTok, they have two brains, two spines, two hearts, and two sets of lungs, but share a reproductive system. Thus, if Abby confirms that she and Bowling are expecting, Brittany will experience pregnancy with her sister.