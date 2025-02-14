Are Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Hensel Married? One Is — Here's What To Know

TLC's Abby Hensel is married! The star and conjoined twin secretly tied the knot in 2021, per public records obtained by Today. The beau in question is Josh Bowling, a registered nurse and U.S. Army veteran. While there isn't much publicly available on the twins' life these days, besides that they live in Minnesota where they were born and raised, Abby and Brittany do keep their socials updated with the latest about them, including adorable photos from the wedding.

The conjoined twins were first introduced to fame when they appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1996, where they confidently made the distinction that Abby is on the right and Brittany is on the left. In 2003, they starred in the film "Joined for Life," which followed a year in their life being conjoined. With each bout of publicity, Abby and Brittany became more and more popular, eventually starring in the 2012 TLC one-season show, "Abby & Brittany" — which you might have forgotten existed. Since the series ended, people have wondered what the sisters have been up to. In March 2024, they dropped the wedding bombshell and posted a photo from Abby and Bowling's wedding on Instagram, writing, "One of the best days ever."

According to his Facebook profile, Bowling is a Tenessee native who studied nursing at Century College. He is also a father, though, to the public's knowledge, he doesn't have any biological children with Abby, as of this writing. Bowling has a daughter with his ex-wife Annica Bowling and could potentially be the father of her other child, per a paternity suit filed by Annica. With all the changes to Abby and Brittany's life since their TV-documented college years, it has people wondering what life is really like for the Hensel twins today.