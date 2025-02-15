Everything We Know About Odell Beckham Jr. And Kim Kardashian's Short-Lived Romance
Despite never making it official, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. called it quits in April 2024 after first being reported together back in September 2023. Shortly after the wide-receiver split from his longtime girlfriend and baby momma, Lauren Wood, sources first revealed to TMZ that the two A-Listers were spending time together, but hadn't breached the line into romantic just yet. "While Kim's not seriously dating anyone at the moment, she's absolutely open to finding love again if she finds the right person. However, the source insists OBJ is strictly a friend, and they've got a few mutual friends in common." However, the day after the TMZ article was posted in September 2023, Us Weekly directly countered their claims. "Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They're dating, but things are still fairly casual," said their source.
Regardless of how they came to be, the pair seemed to enjoy each other's company for several months. From attending his birthday party in November 2023 to attending the Super Bowl in February 2024, to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that March. Unfortunately, 'keeping up' with each other was too strenuous, and by April 2024, a source told People that, "It's over and just fizzled out."
There doesn't appear to be any bad blood. In April 2024, a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the split. "They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other's spaces, careers, families, and friends."
Kim Kardashian has already moved on from the football player
Kim Kardashian didn't waste any time after her rumored romance with Odell Beckham Jr. saw its premature demise. The mystery man's identity hasn't been revealed, but there's one character trait we can be sure of. Before breaking things off with the football player, Kardashian dated comedian Pete Davidson for nine months, and before that, Kim was married to rapper Kanye West for eight years, so the TV personality is attempting to cut out a particular type of person to find her Prince Charming.
"She's said the next person she dates will be someone who isn't famous," a source told Us Weekly upon announcing that Kardashian had found a new flame in December 2024. Further, all that was revealed by the insider about her new beau was reduced to the fact that she "has started dating someone new," and that the new couple are "keeping it very under wraps."