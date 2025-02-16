6 Times Taylor Swift's Cringey Dance Moves Were On Display At Award Shows

At the 2013 CMT Awards, country group Florida Georgia Line performed their hit song "Cruise" with rapper Nelly. Taylor Swift was a fan of the song, as evidenced by her enthusiastic response in the audience. Swift, dressed in a flowy, nude-colored Ellie Saab gown fit for a ballerina, appeared to take the look literally. In between dramatic hand-smashing gestures, she twirled and shimmied, at one point seemingly doing a full pointe foot move.

It was almost as if Swift couldn't decide if she was going for hip-hop-style dancing or contemporary ballet. Her hand gestures were so dramatic that at one point they gave the impression of her directing an aircraft on the ground. Perhaps the cringiest part of Swift's dancing was how no one else in her row matched her enthusiasm. She tried to coax her brother Austin, who was seated next to her, a few times, but the most he was willing to do was a slight shoulder shimmy.