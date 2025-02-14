Jackie Kennedy's Final Words To Husband JFK Were Utterly Heartbreaking
Losing a loved one is horrible, but losing one right in front of you in a violent way is even more traumatic. Jackie Kennedy, the former first lady, was sitting right next to her husband, John F. Kennedy, when he was murdered by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas, Texas, in 1963. Oswald shot JFK in the neck and head, ultimately killing the 35th president of the United States.
Thankfully, Jackie was physically unharmed, but her husband's body was in her lap. Jackie was understandably confused and scared, yelling, "They shot his head off! I love you, Jack." Those were reportedly her last words to her husband, according to the docuseries "JFK: One Day in America" (via People). However, there is slight debate on what Jackie's final words actually were. According to Christopher Andersen's book, "These Few Precious Days," Jackie's final words were, "Jack, Jack, Jack, can you hear me? I love you, Jack. I love you" (via The Mirror).
Unsurprisingly, Jackie was never the same after JFK died, but she was committed to raising her two children. Preserving her husband's memory and being a mother remained very important to her, proving how much her family meant to her. Despite all of JFK's supposed mistresses, her final words to him were those of love.
JFK's final words were less romantic
While Jackie Kennedy's last words to her husband were sweet yet gut-wrenching, John F. Kennedy's final message to her didn't give off the same vibe. This isn't surprising since JFK didn't know he was about to be assassinated. JFK was reportedly in the middle of a conversation when Lee Harvey Oswald pulled the trigger.
He was making small talk with Jackie and the other couple in the car — Texas Governor John Connally and his wife, Nelly Connally. The president said (via Reader's Digest), "No, you certainly can't," in response to Nelly saying, "You certainly can't say that the people of Dallas haven't given you a nice welcome." Just after he answered, JFK was shot. The Texas governor was also shot, but he survived.
The reason JFK was even in Texas that day was, in part, to get a jumpstart on campaigning for his second term as president. He knew there was a party feud happening in Texas that could hurt his re-election chances, so he wanted to see what he could do to rectify the situation. At the moment of his assassination, the president was planning for the future and chatting. He had no way of knowing it would be his last chance to speak to Jackie.