Jackie Kennedy's Final Words To Husband JFK Were Utterly Heartbreaking

While Jackie Kennedy's last words to her husband were sweet yet gut-wrenching, John F. Kennedy's final message to her didn't give off the same vibe. This isn't surprising since JFK didn't know he was about to be assassinated. JFK was reportedly in the middle of a conversation when Lee Harvey Oswald pulled the trigger.

He was making small talk with Jackie and the other couple in the car — Texas Governor John Connally and his wife, Nelly Connally. The president said (via Reader's Digest), "No, you certainly can't," in response to Nelly saying, "You certainly can't say that the people of Dallas haven't given you a nice welcome." Just after he answered, JFK was shot. The Texas governor was also shot, but he survived.

The reason JFK was even in Texas that day was, in part, to get a jumpstart on campaigning for his second term as president. He knew there was a party feud happening in Texas that could hurt his re-election chances, so he wanted to see what he could do to rectify the situation. At the moment of his assassination, the president was planning for the future and chatting. He had no way of knowing it would be his last chance to speak to Jackie.

