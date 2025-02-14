Inside Hallmark Star Jocelyn Hudon's Relationship With Her Husband Jake

Hallmark star Jocelyn Hudon's real-life love story could be a movie. She and her husband, Jake Manley, are both actors and crossed paths in 2015. They worked with the same self-tape coach and agent, so it's no surprise they met. "We ended up driving to our agent's summer party together and have been together ever since," Hudon told Entertainment Tonight. She said she instantly liked him when he offered her a fresh-smelling sweater after she got cold at the party, and they've been dating ever since.

Advertisement

When asked when Hudon knew Manley was "the one," Hudon had a very relatable answer involving their New Year's Eve plans. "We were about to go to a party and then both said, 'Let's just stay home,'" she said. Instead of going out, they stayed at home to celebrate the new year, eating pasta and watching "Lord of the Rings." Their special personal connection has spilled over into their professional lives as Hudon was a guest star on Netflix's "The Order," which starred her now-husband Manley. They were also the leads for one of Hallmark's 2023 films, "Love in the Maldives," making them one of several Hallmark couples played by real-life partners.