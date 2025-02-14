Inside Hallmark Star Jocelyn Hudon's Relationship With Her Husband Jake
Hallmark star Jocelyn Hudon's real-life love story could be a movie. She and her husband, Jake Manley, are both actors and crossed paths in 2015. They worked with the same self-tape coach and agent, so it's no surprise they met. "We ended up driving to our agent's summer party together and have been together ever since," Hudon told Entertainment Tonight. She said she instantly liked him when he offered her a fresh-smelling sweater after she got cold at the party, and they've been dating ever since.
When asked when Hudon knew Manley was "the one," Hudon had a very relatable answer involving their New Year's Eve plans. "We were about to go to a party and then both said, 'Let's just stay home,'" she said. Instead of going out, they stayed at home to celebrate the new year, eating pasta and watching "Lord of the Rings." Their special personal connection has spilled over into their professional lives as Hudon was a guest star on Netflix's "The Order," which starred her now-husband Manley. They were also the leads for one of Hallmark's 2023 films, "Love in the Maldives," making them one of several Hallmark couples played by real-life partners.
A Gilmore Girls engagement and a Halloween wedding
After five years together, Jake Manley proposed on their anniversary. The couple drove from Toronto to Montreal, and upon arriving at their Airbnb, they headed to the rooftop, where a surprise was waiting for Jocelyn Hudon. Manley had arranged to have 1,000 red roses on the patio, which Hudon explained was from her favorite episode of "Gilmore Girls." The couple both posted engagement photos to Instagram, with Manley captioning his post, "5 years and Forever," with a heart emoji.
While Hudon said she'd love to get married in Toronto, where she grew up, the couple actually eloped on Halloween 2021 in Las Vegas. She told Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that Halloween was her favorite day of the year, and in 2021, it fell on a Sunday, meaning she could fit an elopement into her busy work schedule. "We actually had a surprising number of people fly in super last minute for it, which was so awesome," she said. Her father was even able to make it to walk her down the aisle. The Vegas ceremony featured an Elvis impersonator dressed as a zombie, and Huron wore a black dress. While it definitely wasn't a traditional wedding, it was perfect for them. Hudon posted some photos from their special day to Instagram, including one with Zombie Elvis, and captioned them simply with a black heart emoji.