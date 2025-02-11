Are Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Still Married? Inside The Messy Divorce Rumors

It's been a rough go for Carrie Underwood. She began 2025 with a New Year's Eve performance that was disappointing, and a few weeks later, she received criticism for performing at President Trump's inauguration. Even the night of the Grammy Awards saw people calling out the blonde songstress. While her reputation is definitely in shambles, could the same be true for her marriage?

Underwood has been married to former hockey player Mike Fisher since 2010. The couple met through mutual friends in 2008 and were engaged a year later. They have two sons together: Isaiah, born February 2015, and Jacob, born January 2019. But it appears that the happiest days for the couple may be behind them. In August 2024, a source told In Touch Weekly (via PopCulture), "They're at their breaking point, and friends are worried the pair have fallen out of love." The source added that the couple's friends are worried that "Carrie is getting tired of faking it. It's heartbreaking, but the marriage is clearly in crisis."

Apparently, the multiple ACM award winner is so focused on her career that it angered her retired NHL husband when she expanded her residency in Las Vegas. "It's like she's living a nightmare at home, because they've been arguing so much," the insider revealed to In Touch Weekly. "She thinks he's jealous and controlling, and he accuses her of being 'too Hollywood' and of putting work first," over their family.

