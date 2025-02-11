Are Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Still Married? Inside The Messy Divorce Rumors
It's been a rough go for Carrie Underwood. She began 2025 with a New Year's Eve performance that was disappointing, and a few weeks later, she received criticism for performing at President Trump's inauguration. Even the night of the Grammy Awards saw people calling out the blonde songstress. While her reputation is definitely in shambles, could the same be true for her marriage?
Underwood has been married to former hockey player Mike Fisher since 2010. The couple met through mutual friends in 2008 and were engaged a year later. They have two sons together: Isaiah, born February 2015, and Jacob, born January 2019. But it appears that the happiest days for the couple may be behind them. In August 2024, a source told In Touch Weekly (via PopCulture), "They're at their breaking point, and friends are worried the pair have fallen out of love." The source added that the couple's friends are worried that "Carrie is getting tired of faking it. It's heartbreaking, but the marriage is clearly in crisis."
Apparently, the multiple ACM award winner is so focused on her career that it angered her retired NHL husband when she expanded her residency in Las Vegas. "It's like she's living a nightmare at home, because they've been arguing so much," the insider revealed to In Touch Weekly. "She thinks he's jealous and controlling, and he accuses her of being 'too Hollywood' and of putting work first," over their family.
Carrie and her husband supposedly aren't on the same page
Fans have often wondered what Carrie Underwood's relationship with Mike Fisher is really like. While they've been married for nearly 15 years, rumors of toxicity started immediately after the two tied the knot. In August 2010, The National Enquirer alleged that there was tension between the newlyweds as they tried to establish where they would live together. A source revealed (via NBC Sports), "Carrie claimed she hadn't thought the living plan through when she committed earlier. She told Mike that she's most comfortable recording and writing in Nashville ... Mike feels duped and raged that Carrie misled him." The source continued that Fisher's ugly temper caused him to yell at his new wife, "I'll be living in Canada, whether you're there or not!"
Underwood's successful singing career appears to be the biggest point of contention between the couple. Globe Magazine revealed that Underwood brought her husband for a summer 2024 concert in Hawaii, hoping that the couple could enjoy a romantic getaway when she was not on stage. But a source told the publication that the plan backfired. "It was supposed to be a vacation in paradise but she was either working or with her band and Mike felt left out," the insider told Globe Magazine (via The Mirror US). "She always promises to make more time for him but then before long she's back to making life all about work, or the kids, with Mike feeling stuck in last place."