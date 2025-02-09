James Middleton Is Unrecognizable In Pics From His 20s
James Middleton, the younger brother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, first stepped into the spotlight thanks to his association with the British royal family. But beyond his famous relatives, Middleton has established himself in the business world, founding ventures such as Boomf, a company specializing in personalized marshmallows and greeting cards. While he's usually known for his personal style and rugged good looks, a glance back reveals a much different person than we know today.
In a piece published by Hello Magazine in October 2024, Middleton's transformation from a young man to an entrepreneur is somewhat startling, as he's completely unrecognizable. These throwback photos show a clean shaven younger man with a laid-back look, and it's a far cry from the refined image that he conveys today.
Middleton's modern style was so familiar that it was also a shock when he decided to shave off his beard in a 2020 Instagram post. Middleton admitted that his then-fiancée Alizee Thevenet had never seen him without facial hair, but he was actually more concerned about how the new look would affect his dogs. "In fact, what I am most worried about is these guys might not recognize me afterwards."
James Middleton's transformation matches his personal growth
Although James Middleton no longer works with Boomf, he is the founder of James & Ella (formerly Ella & Co.), a natural pet food brand named for his late dog, Ella. He's also a mental health advocate, and has been honest about his own struggles. Through the years, he's become practically unrecognizable from the man he once was, both physically and mentally.
Middleton's transformation is evident in his 2024 memoir "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life." In the book, Middleton talks about a dark period in 2017, when he was perched on his roof, contemplating suicide. In that moment, it was Ella, who he raised from birth and who was there for him through it all, that caused him to climb down the ladder instead. "Her brown eyes are still staring intently at me, soulful and pleading, and as my gaze locks on hers again, my brain quiets. In that instant, I know I will not jump," he said.
Middleton's personal growth was on display again in a March 2024 Instagram post. The photo was a public show of support for his sister Catherine, who had just announced her cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy treatments. "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," Middleton wrote. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."
