James Middleton Is Unrecognizable In Pics From His 20s

James Middleton, the younger brother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, first stepped into the spotlight thanks to his association with the British royal family. But beyond his famous relatives, Middleton has established himself in the business world, founding ventures such as Boomf, a company specializing in personalized marshmallows and greeting cards. While he's usually known for his personal style and rugged good looks, a glance back reveals a much different person than we know today.

Advertisement

In a piece published by Hello Magazine in October 2024, Middleton's transformation from a young man to an entrepreneur is somewhat startling, as he's completely unrecognizable. These throwback photos show a clean shaven younger man with a laid-back look, and it's a far cry from the refined image that he conveys today.

Middleton's modern style was so familiar that it was also a shock when he decided to shave off his beard in a 2020 Instagram post. Middleton admitted that his then-fiancée Alizee Thevenet had never seen him without facial hair, but he was actually more concerned about how the new look would affect his dogs. "In fact, what I am most worried about is these guys might not recognize me afterwards."

Advertisement