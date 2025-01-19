Tragic Details About Kate Middleton's Brother James

The following article includes mentions of mental health and suicide.

Despite all the red flags in Carole and Michael Middleton's relationship, the royal in-laws are known for having raised some pretty exceptional children. Their oldest daughter, Catherine, Princess of Wales, grew up to be a philanthropist who married into literal royalty. Their second child, Pippa Middleton, is a marathon runner who earned a master's degree in physical education. And in 2024, the youngest Middleton, James, published "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life" — a memoir exploring his dog's impact on his emotional well-being and mental health. From this bird's eye perspective, one might assume that nobody in this famous family has faced any real challenges. However, a closer look at James' life shows that things are not always what they seem.

Advertisement

Although James was raised in a nice home by loving parents, life proved challenging for him from the very beginning. As a student, he struggled to perform well in school. His grades were so poor that he left his family feeling perpetually disappointed in his efforts. To make matters worse, James was constantly compared to his two older sisters — both of whom were more popular and successful than him. All of this catalyzed the perfect storm that would propel James into years of struggle and tragedy.