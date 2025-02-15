Five Rumors About Queen Camilla We Couldn't Ignore

Throughout her long association with the royal family, Queen Camilla has been portrayed in the media and popular imagination in a variety of ways. Given the wild nature of some of the headlines about her, it's sometimes been hard to know what to think. "Before she married Charles, no one really knew Camilla," royal author Penny Junor explained to Vanity Fair. "They only knew that Diana had called her a Rottweiler."

While the press initially piled the insults onto Camilla's character, the tide of media coverage slowly turned positive. Some people have asserted that this was a deliberate effort conducted by palace staff. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, even took things further by asserting Camilla took an active role in interacting with the media. In a "60 Minutes" interview, Harry described Camilla as "dangerous." "There was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that," Harry explained. However, Julian Payne, Camilla's former communications secretary, dismissed the idea, claiming that Camilla took a completely hand-off approach, preferring to let opinions evolve naturally.

Over the last 30 years, perception of Camilla has shifted to become overwhelmingly positive. Even so, some old stories from Camilla's past persist. From conflated tales about Camilla's habits, accounts of exaggerated public reactions, to stories about her relationships with other royals, certain rumors about the queen have stood out.