The Brutal Word Prince Harry Once Used To Describe Queen Camilla

In 2005, King Charles III got remarried to Queen Camilla. 18 years later in his 2023 memoir "Spare," Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, detailed what that day was really like for him and his brother, William, Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry wrote about his and his brother's disdain for their father to remarry, due to how the media would use the opportunity to feverishly discuss Diana and Camilla. They begged Charles not to, but they were more understanding when it was the big day. Harry added, "In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy?" (via Newsweek).

King Charles and Queen Camilla's relationship famously continued while he was married to Princess Diana. Subsequently came a media uproar that made Queen Camilla look remarkably villainous, and her methods in which she chose to repair the damaged image came at the cost of others. Prince Harry sat down with "60 Minutes" in 2023 and revisited his choice of words to describe her, elaborating on what he wrote in his book: "Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image. ... That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that."

