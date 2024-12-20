What Happens To Queen Camilla When Prince William Becomes King?

After meeting King Charles in the early 1970s, Queen Camilla's life was never the same. In the 1990s, their affair became public, she weathered a storm of negative opinions. The queen's role as a working royal began when she and Charles got married in April 2005, and over the decades, public perceptions changed. "They're beginning to see that she's a very hardworking, very gracious, humorous, unpretentious woman, actually, who has definitely improved Charles' life and has really transformed him into being an unapologetically happy man," royal author Tina Brown explained to NPR in 2023.

When the line of succession moved forward and Charles became king, Camilla's role expanded as she was crowned alongside her husband. Charles waited almost 71 years to take the throne, making him a Guinness World record holder. In contrast, his mom, Queen Elizabeth, was 25 when she became the monarch. Unfortunately, this means that Charles' reign won't be nearly as long as the 70-plus years Elizabeth held the title. However long his reign lasts, Camilla is reportedly looking to make the most of her role as queen. "She loves her responsibilities," a source informed Us Weekly. "She has always wanted to be queen, so she doesn't want to let it go so fast."

Even so, one day William, Prince of Wales will take the throne. While some things will change for Camilla, like her royal title, other aspects of her life and royal work could remain the same.

