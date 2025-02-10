Tragic Details About The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is known for appearing on hit shows like "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," but not all her fans realize just how many tragic events have plagued her life off-camera. Cuoco seems to be enjoying a happy life now, residing in southern California with her fiance Tom Pelphrey and their daughter Matilda, but her success in life has not been without its hardships and challenges.

Cuoco has been fortunate to have a very fruitful acting career, with her breakout role coming on "The Big Bang Theory," on which she starred as Penny for 12 seasons, from 2007 to 2019. During an exclusive conversation with People in October 2024, the acclaimed actor explained that she was some of the happiest she'd ever been while working on the show. "I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre," Cuoco told the outlet. "It was some of the best years of my life, and some of the most fun I've ever had."

However, while it's clear she has much to be thankful for — something Cuoco herself is quick to admit — there have been many instances where her joy was almost stolen from her completely.

