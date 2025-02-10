Tragic Details About The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco is known for appearing on hit shows like "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," but not all her fans realize just how many tragic events have plagued her life off-camera. Cuoco seems to be enjoying a happy life now, residing in southern California with her fiance Tom Pelphrey and their daughter Matilda, but her success in life has not been without its hardships and challenges.
Cuoco has been fortunate to have a very fruitful acting career, with her breakout role coming on "The Big Bang Theory," on which she starred as Penny for 12 seasons, from 2007 to 2019. During an exclusive conversation with People in October 2024, the acclaimed actor explained that she was some of the happiest she'd ever been while working on the show. "I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre," Cuoco told the outlet. "It was some of the best years of my life, and some of the most fun I've ever had."
However, while it's clear she has much to be thankful for — something Cuoco herself is quick to admit — there have been many instances where her joy was almost stolen from her completely.
Cuoco almost had her leg amputated
One extremely tragic and traumatic event that transpired in Kaley Cuoco's life was when she suffered a horrific horse-riding accident in 2010. In the book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Cuoco, as well as "The Big Bang Theory" series co-creator Chuck Lorre, discussed the heartbreaking event. Cuoco was practicing her equestrian skills when her horse was startled and the sitcom star couldn't hold on any longer. After landing on the ground, Cuoco's horse trampled her leg.
Lorre noted the seriousness of Cuoco's injury, revealing that there was worry that the " 8 Simple Rules" star could face an amputation. "That was the darkest, most frightening time in all twelve years [of the show]," the producer stated. "Kaley could have lost her leg. It was a series of miracles that allowed us to get through that and for her to come out the other end of that healthy."
Cuoco, who has gone through a style transformation, revealed in the book that after the accident, she was worried that things would never return to normal for her. "Everything ended up fine, and I was up and working a week later, but the doctors acted like I was never going to walk again. It's still too much for me to go into, and it sounded way worse than it was," she recalled. "And of course it was spiraling and everyone was freaking out, which I get. It scared people."
Kaley Cuoco's divorce from Karl Cook was particularly rough
While Kaley Cuoco may have eventually found love with Tom Pelphrey, the actor went through an immensely tough divorce in 2022. It was her second failed marriage; she also split from first-husband Ryan Sweeting in 2016. Cuoco and her second husband, Karl Cook, announced their divorce in September 2021, and the "Meet Cute" star wasn't shy about admitting the fact that walking away from that relationship took its toll on her. While a guest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Cuoco revealed that in the year leading up to the public revelation of her divorce, she struggled quite a bit emotionally. "I'm very open. I'm very happy and life is normally pretty good and I don't like complaining because I have so much to be grateful for," Cuoco explained to Clarkson. "I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn't my best year. And I've been very sad."
While speaking with Glamour in April 2022, Cuoco revealed that she had been attending therapy, and that had helped her quite a bit. "My therapist and I are working on forgiveness and forgiving myself for making mistakes. I think that's been the hardest thing is just accepting that I'm normal and that I'm not superwoman," Cuoco said, before praising therapy as a needed tool for all. "I highly recommend therapy to everyone out there. Even if your life is going really well," Cuoco added. "I can't imagine life without it."
Cuoco has lost several beloved pets
What many don't know about Kaley Cuoco is that in 2023, she suffered an unimaginable tragedy when she lost her pet horse, Bella. Cuoco is an avid horse rider and has spent many years of her life with Bella. In September 2023, Cuoco took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her beloved animal. The post in question consisted of several sweet pictures of the actor and her horse, accompanied by a caption that serves as a memorial of sorts. "Sometimes horses come into your life and truly make you see the world in a new and beautiful way. Si Bella, you were the horse of a lifetime," the caption reads.
Tragically enough, Cuoco lost three other pets within a similar timeframe. In May 2023, Cuoco lost her beloved chihuahua named Dump Truck, and in March 2024, her fiance's dog Blue crossed the rainbow bridge. Cuoco's dog Norman, who her production company, Norman Productions, is named after, also passed away in the early 2020s. On Instagram, Cuoco shared photos of Blue and expressed her heartache about losing her pets in the caption. "We have had to put down three dogs in the last year and this one has made me reflect," the caption partially read. The pain of losing a pet hits as hard as any form of grief, so this struggle is extremely relatable.