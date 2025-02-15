6 Rumors About Kimberly Guilfoyle You Can't Ignore

This article includes discussion of sexual misconduct.

It was the stuff of tabloid dreams: Donald Trump Jr. had been spotted frolicking with another woman in Palm Beach while he was supposed to be a faithful fiancé to Kimberly Guilfoyle. The Daily Mail ran with the story, and other outlets quickly followed suit. It was the kind of rumor (complete with damning photographic evidence) one simply couldn't ignore, no matter how immune you might consider yourself to be against tabloid fodder. Fast-forward to Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, and it was all over between them but Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s split wasn't exactly keeping them apart either. Bettina Anderson, his new girlfriend, was by Don Jr.'s side at the festivities, but apparently, Guilfoyle was watching them the whole time. In fact, rumor has it she had a hard time letting go of her fiancé of almost four years, which is understandable.

"[She] has every intention of maintaining a relationship with [Donald Trump Jr.]," an insider confirmed to Page Six. "Kimberly and Don have known each other for years and have a lot of history together so she feels like they'll always have a connection." Wanting to maintain a close connection with someone who cheated on you publicly might seem odd, but clearly, the former Fox News host is the forgiving type. Still, sources who spoke to People claimed that Guilfoyle and Jr.'s breakup was a mutual decision with no lingering hard feelings. "It's not one that is going to blow up, at least at this point," one said. It's that last bit that had everyone waiting for the other shoe to drop, and there are plenty of signs that Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s breakup was messier than it seems. It's hardly the only rumor plaguing the new U.S. ambassador to Greece, however.

