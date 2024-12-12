5 Signs Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr.'s Breakup Was Messier Than It Seems

The numerous red flags in Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship have become increasingly hard to ignore in recent weeks, and now we know why. Though the celebrity couple hasn't officially announced the end of their four-year engagement, photos showing the president's son getting cozy with socialite and model Bettina Anderson were proof enough. An unnamed source dished to People that the affair has been going on for six months but "For the most part Kim has looked the other way because she loves the power and lifestyle" of being in the Trumps' inner circle.

Both she and Don Jr. reportedly wanted to keep the truth strictly under wraps until after the election, and with that deadline safely passed, things are now moving pretty quickly. The president-elect himself, Donald Trump, broke up with Guilfoyle in favor of Don Jr. by naming her the new U.S. ambassador to Greece earlier this week. And, although Don Jr. and Guilfoyle haven't done anything to suggest this is anything but a civilized conscious uncoupling, there are hints that things aren't quite so rosy behind the scenes. We did some detective work; see if you agree with our conclusions.