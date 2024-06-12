Kimberly Guilfoyle Faced Her Fair Share Of Controversy Long Before Don Jr. Entered The Picture

Ever since Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been engaged, most of the controversy surrounding the conservative couple has to do with Trump Jr.'s father, former President Donald Trump. But as it turns out, Guilfoyle has her own fair share of scandalous skeletons in the closet.

Decades before she would become a soon-to-be member of the Trump family, Guilfoyle was a respected California attorney who won several awards for her work in adult and juvenile cases. The most salacious of Guilfoyle's controversies didn't seem to arise until she began working with Fox News in 2006, where she would stay until 2018.

From alarming sexual harassment allegations to divisive comments as a co-host of "The Five," Guilfoyle has made headlines multiple times in her career, none of which had to do with her fiancé's family. Like, for example, when she opined in August 2014 that she wished Russian President Vladimir Putin or Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would come take over the United States for a day or two. And no, the hot button hot takes didn't stop there.

