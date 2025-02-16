The Drama Between Kamala Harris And Kanye West, Explained

Due to his many questionable statements and erratic behavior, Kanye West is no stranger to controversy. And he has no problem getting into drama with celebrities and politicians. West briefly ran for president before offering his endorsement to Donald Trump. As a Trump supporter, the artist seemingly carries a disdain for the former vice president, Kamala Harris, and he's taken public digs at Harris several times.

On his song, "Louis Bags," featuring Jack Harlow, he sampled Harris' 2020 victory call to Joe Biden, when she said, "We did it, Joe." The iconic moment when Harris called Biden became a viral meme. West likely included the clip of Harris celebrating the win to mock the Biden administration, whose approval rating was low at the time the song was released in February 2022.

Another of West's disses occurred during an interview with "Drink Champs" in 2021. "You know Pusha [T] voted Democrat — voted for Kamala — we ain't seen her since the election either," West said of Kamala's performance as vice president (via Newsweek). He then dissed Drake and Harris in the same sentence: "They got 94 of the black female vote, you would have thought Drake was running." West's feud with Drake goes back for years, so it's unsurprising the rapper also used the moment to bring him up.

