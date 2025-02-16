Why Did Max Joseph Leave Catfish? What He's Been Up To Since The Show

Max Joseph, the silver-haired and sharp-witted co-host of MTV's "Catfish: The TV Show," left the show in 2018 to pursue his true passion: filmmaking. After seven seasons of unraveling fraudulent relationships and confronting internet pranksters alongside co-host Nev Schulman, Joseph ultimately made the tough decision to walk away and focus on his career behind the camera. From directing a documentary film to producing a series of thought-provoking short-form videos, Joseph's life after "Catfish" has been anything but dull.

Advertisement

Joseph's love for filmmaking predates his time on "Catfish." He was writing, directing, and producing short films and documentaries long before the show's premiere in 2012. This makes his departure from the show a lot less surprising in the big picture — naturally, he'd eventually want to fully dedicate himself to his craft.

In an Instagram post around the middle of season seven, he explained that juggling both television and filmmaking had become too tough, and it was time to commit to his passion: "For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it. With 'Catfish' still going strong ... I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit." Though fans were sad to see him go, it was clearly an important decision on his part.

Advertisement