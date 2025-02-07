Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole's Most Head-Turning Looks
Every Kansas City Chiefs game brings anticipation — not necessarily for how many touchdowns will be scored, or which player will do the best end-zone victory dance, but for who's in the stadium watching. In case you missed the news, the team's tight-end, Travis Kelce, has been dating mega-star Taylor Swift for a while now, and eagle-eyed fans are always on the lookout to see if they can spy her cheering on her man from a skybox. And, of course, to see what new creative outfits she's come up with to show her team spirit.
Meanwhile, there's another woman who has already been there and done that, and stolen the spotlight on more than one occasion: Kelce's ex-girlfriend. Kayla Nicole and Kelce had an on-and-off relationship that started in 2017, ran into 2020, took a multi-month break, then continued until their split became final in May 2022 (he and Swift began dating in 2023). While they were together, Nicole accompanied Kelce to numerous events, and was spotted on the sidelines of the Chief's football field.
Even without the football player on her arm, though, Nicole has had her own share of fame. She's an influencer on Instagram, a model, an actress, she started her own wellness brand, and even did a stint on the Fox reality show, "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." And, through all of it, she's has slayed the fashion game.
A red-carpet lace gown from back then
In July 2018, Kayla Nicole accompanied her then-boyfriend Travis Kelce to The Espys, the sporting world equivalent of the Oscars. Tom Brady won NFL Player of the Year, but Kelce and Nicole won accolades on the red carpet for their fashion choices. The Kansas City Chiefs player wore a blue suit, a black shirt, and a stylish short cut (by far, not his worst hairstyle) — all of it the perfect neutral background to show off Nicole's show-stopping gown.
Comprised of lace, sparkles, and careful construction, the media personality's dress had a plunging neckline down to her waist, and a slit up to the very top of her thigh. A sheer panel kept the top together and the rating at a PG-13, but there was plenty of skin on display between the ornate lace appliqués. Draping bell sleeves and a long train added to the drama, as did individual crystals studded throughout. The effect was a shimmery, silvery finish, which Nicole emphasized with a pair of strappy silver stilettos.
Some celebrities borrow their wardrobe for special nights, but we're guessing that Nicole (or maybe her date?) bought this gown to remain in her private collection, since she pulled it out a few years later. In March 2023, she posted an Instagram carousel of images featuring the same dress. The caption indicated she had worn it to the Gold Party, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's annual Oscar party.
A twist on Chiefs team gear
When she was with Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole often attended his games, using her access to the football field to show off some eye-catching outfits on the sidelines. As her boyfriend and his teammates took to the gridiron in the background, Nicole had her own personal photo shoot happening on a regular basis.
In January 2022, the influencer showed up wearing her version of team gear. Chanel earrings and fingerless Chanel gloves, with their traditional letter logo, took on double-duty, the "C" also standing for Chiefs. Her body-hugging outfit (the same one Beyoncé wore to the 2019 NBA playoffs) was adorned with moons, also conveniently in the shape of a "C" and in the Chiefs' team color of red. To top it all off, she chose a bright-red, knee-length coat with a fuzzy finish.
She also sported a thick diamond ring on her left hand, showing off the band in detail when she added a close-up photo of her gloves. When she posted the image to Instagram, it caused a little bit of a stir, causing folks to assume this was a subtle sign she and Kelce were engaged. Although Nicole neither confirmed or denied, she and Kelce broke up just a few months later. And when she did speak about their past romance? She faced major backlash for it.
The 2025 revenge outfit
What better way to kick off a new year than by proving you've got the goods in your closet? Kayla Nicole rang in 2025 on a boat in Miami, dressed to the nines. She posted a series of pics to Instagram on January 2, 2025, that showed off her black outfit along with a fireworks display and the friends she was celebrating with. She captioned it, "New year, same motion baby."
Nicole paired together a skirt and a top that showed off her fit figure perfectly. The upper half was a corset from the luxury lingerie line Agent Provocateur, with sheer lace panels and a lace-up back. An equally see-through long skirt featured a front slit shirred down the front to create a hip-hugging finish, with a cheeky rearview peek. A choker necklace and chunky, gold cuff bracelet added to the "I'm doing great, thank you" look.
Although her break-up with Travis Kelce happened almost three years ago, their relationship always seems to remain in the spotlight. She discussed her relationship with Kelce in February 2025, sharing with People, "I think that dating an athlete is a choice and can be a challenge for any woman because I think that their schedules require a lot," she confessed. She then gave a little insight into what her view of their time together was like. "Especially if it's long distance and you find yourself kind of putting your goals and your dreams on the back burner to support theirs."
Not the usual put-together look
Kayla Nicole is a fitness girl, and has proven her dedication by starting her own wellness brand, Tribe Therepē. Her Instagram is filled with images of her running, working out at the gym, and doing elaborate yoga poses, usually while wearing cute leggings or shorts and matching sports tops. So when she signed on to participate in Season 3 of the Fox reality show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Challenge," airing in January 2025, we knew we were going to see a different side to Nicole. And we were right.
Dressed in shades of olive green and everything camo, in long-sleeve T-shirts and cargo pants, helmets and rain gear, the usually well-appointed social media star was anything but a fashionista. To add to her look, she was often covered in mud, drenched in water, heavily speckled with sand, and weighed down with huge backpacks. There was nothing glamorous about her time on the show, training with the British Special Forces in Wales, and it definitely made us do a double-take.
Of the 16 people on the show, she was only one of two to make it through all of the challenges. When it was all over, she told Us Weekly, "I took the longest shower I've ever taken in my life. I ordered a burger from room service and a beer." And we're guessing she dressed in something cute.