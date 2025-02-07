Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole's Most Head-Turning Looks

Every Kansas City Chiefs game brings anticipation — not necessarily for how many touchdowns will be scored, or which player will do the best end-zone victory dance, but for who's in the stadium watching. In case you missed the news, the team's tight-end, Travis Kelce, has been dating mega-star Taylor Swift for a while now, and eagle-eyed fans are always on the lookout to see if they can spy her cheering on her man from a skybox. And, of course, to see what new creative outfits she's come up with to show her team spirit.

Meanwhile, there's another woman who has already been there and done that, and stolen the spotlight on more than one occasion: Kelce's ex-girlfriend. Kayla Nicole and Kelce had an on-and-off relationship that started in 2017, ran into 2020, took a multi-month break, then continued until their split became final in May 2022 (he and Swift began dating in 2023). While they were together, Nicole accompanied Kelce to numerous events, and was spotted on the sidelines of the Chief's football field.

Even without the football player on her arm, though, Nicole has had her own share of fame. She's an influencer on Instagram, a model, an actress, she started her own wellness brand, and even did a stint on the Fox reality show, "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." And, through all of it, she's has slayed the fashion game.

