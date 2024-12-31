Of All Travis Kelce's Hairstyles, This Is By Far The Worst
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is no stranger to hair transformations, especially since he started dating Taylor Swift. However, Kelce's haircut for Ryan Murphy's Hulu show "Grotesquerie," a mind-bending psychological thriller series about a female detective searching for a mysterious serial killer, sent many into a spiral due to its cringe factor, including superfans of his famous girlfriend. In the show, Kelce's character rocks a mullet, and many people online were shocked to say the very least. However, it's worth noting that this is not the first time that the public has had a strong reaction to the NFL player turned actor's choice of hairstyle.
In September 2024, the star tight end debuted a seriously funky haircut for the Chiefs' face-off against the Baltimore Ravens, which consisted of shaved sides and a bowl cut of sorts on the top. To say fans weren't impressed would be an extreme understatement. "Brutal haircut for Travis Kelce coming into the season," one social media user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Travis Kelce went to the barber and said 'Just f**k my s*** up fam,'" another crudely quipped.
While fans seemed to hate Kelce's September 2024 haircut with a passion, they were equally uncomfortable with the mullet that he donned for his first foray into acting, which was crucially less awkward than Swift's. But "Grotesquerie" is make-believe, and most likely a wig, making the hate less personal. Nevertheless, the mullet is the least appealing hairdo he's donned to date, despite the show being one of Kelce's biggest career opportunities.
What did the public think of Travis Kelce's mullet?
In "Grotesquerie," Kelce plays Ed, a nurse at the hospital where Detective Lois (Niecy Nash-Betts) visits her comatose husband. However, halfway through the show, Kelce becomes an entirely different character, and this is where the drastic hair change comes in. Kelce first showed off the mullet in an Instagram post featured on "Grotesquerie's" official page, the caption for which notably teased: "Nothing is what it seems. No one is who they seem." At the start of the clip, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a smile on his face and looks like his usual happy-go-lucky self, clad in a casual long-sleeved shirt, jeans, short hair, and a chain around his neck.
However, Kelce then covers the camera for a moment before reappearing with a mullet and a more grimy look, along with a leather jacket and tattered undershirt, while his demeanor is also considerably less approachable. The transformation is undeniably impressive but some fans were not pleased by the physical change that his character went through even in this short glimpse at him.
"Love this show [...] but that mullet!" one user commented. "Looked so weird." However, others noted how impressively different Kelce looked. "That's an insane transformation omg, so excited to see what's coming," another user enthused. While Kelce's performance and transformation in "Grotesquerie" may be spectacular, the internet agreed that the football tight end's mullet was not.