Of All Travis Kelce's Hairstyles, This Is By Far The Worst

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is no stranger to hair transformations, especially since he started dating Taylor Swift. However, Kelce's haircut for Ryan Murphy's Hulu show "Grotesquerie," a mind-bending psychological thriller series about a female detective searching for a mysterious serial killer, sent many into a spiral due to its cringe factor, including superfans of his famous girlfriend. In the show, Kelce's character rocks a mullet, and many people online were shocked to say the very least. However, it's worth noting that this is not the first time that the public has had a strong reaction to the NFL player turned actor's choice of hairstyle.

In September 2024, the star tight end debuted a seriously funky haircut for the Chiefs' face-off against the Baltimore Ravens, which consisted of shaved sides and a bowl cut of sorts on the top. To say fans weren't impressed would be an extreme understatement. "Brutal haircut for Travis Kelce coming into the season," one social media user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Travis Kelce went to the barber and said 'Just f**k my s*** up fam,'" another crudely quipped.

While fans seemed to hate Kelce's September 2024 haircut with a passion, they were equally uncomfortable with the mullet that he donned for his first foray into acting, which was crucially less awkward than Swift's. But "Grotesquerie" is make-believe, and most likely a wig, making the hate less personal. Nevertheless, the mullet is the least appealing hairdo he's donned to date, despite the show being one of Kelce's biggest career opportunities.

