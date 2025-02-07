This article includes mentions of disordered eating.

With 2025 marking the 50th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live," a sense of nostalgia is permeating the late-night sketch comedy show that first appeared on television screens in 1975. Along with a variety of TV specials and the acclaimed film "Saturday Night" (about the chaotic 90 minutes leading up to the very first show), the focus is returning to the show's original cast.

Dubbed the "Not Ready for Prime Time Players," this assemblage of upstart young comedians included a who's who of future stars, including John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, and the late, great Gilda Radner. Radner, in fact, was a standout from the start, beloved by viewers thanks to such unforgettable characters as Roseanne Roseannadanna, teenage nerd Lisa Loopner, and perpetually outraged (but always mistaken) Emily Litella, brought on "Weekend Update" to complain about such hot topics as violins on television, endangered feces, and the deaf penalty. Radner's popularity at the time cannot be overstated. "She combines the physical humor of Lucille Ball with the diverse characters of Lily Tomlin," declared The New York Times in 1979.

Like other members of the cast, Radner went on to have a movie career after exiting the show in 1980. It was while making one of those movies that she met co-star Gene Wilder, famed for his portrayal of Willy Wonka. Wilder would become her husband and, sadly, her widower; Radner died of ovarian cancer in 1989 at the far-too-young age of 42. Here are more tragic details about "Saturday Night Live" original cast member Gilda Radner.