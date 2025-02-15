Ariana Grande Makeup Fails We'll Never Get Over

When we think of Ariana Grande, words like singer, actor, Instagram, and beauty come to mind. She's a Grammy winner, an Oscar nominee (for 2024's "Wicked"), the sixth most-followed person on Instagram, and a heavy-hitter in the beauty industry. And all of this for someone who was born in 1993.

Makeup has always been part of the Ariana Grande brand. When Grande started her career on Broadway, she starred alongside Liz Gillies in "13." Gillies told Sunday Edit in a 2022 interview how they followed smokey eye tutorials to do their stage makeup. Grande's first foray into beauty product creation was her own fragrance, Ari by Ariana Grande, which launched in 2015. Since then she has put out more than a dozen fragrances, some award winning, with sales that exceed $1 billion. In the makeup world, her biggest contribution has been her r.e.m. line, which got started in November 2021. By the end of 2023, the brand was raking in nearly $90 million annually.

Clearly, beauty and Ariana Grande are synonymous. But it can't be all smooth sailing in the world of celebrity beauty, unfortunately. Even Grande the Good has had the occasional makeup fail that we have a hard time seeing past.

