Melania's Namedrop At 2025 Critics Choice Awards Is Sure To Hit The Trumps Where It Hurts

Melania Trump may be keeping public appearances to a minimum (aside from her weirdly dressed appearance at her husband's inauguration), but that doesn't mean people are leaving her out of conversations. Chelsea Handler made a cheeky reference to the first lady while hosting the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. In her opening monologue, Handler made Melania the punchline of a joke when talking to the crowd about how many biopics were released this year. "It was a huge year for biopics," Handler told the crowd. "'A Complete Unknown' about Bob Dylan, 'Maria' about Maria Callas, and 'Anora' about Melania Trump." The crowd laughed uproariously but sounded a bit surprised that the edgy host made a joke at the first lady's expense.

According to IMDB, 'Anora' is about "A young escort from Brooklyn [who] meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled." Like the main character in the film, Melania is much younger than her businessman husband, and President Trump has often made headlines for his favorable comments about Vladimir Putin and his connections to Russia.