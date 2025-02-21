HGTV Stars Who Worked With Their Exes After Breaking Up (& How They Felt About It)

How hard is it for former lovers to maintain a working relationship after they split up? Well, not especially when national television is involved, apparently. This is hardly a recent phenomenon, either. Back in the 1970s, Cher and Sonny Bono famously launched a new TV show together following the end of their tumultuous marriage. These days, it's the stars of home renovation network HGTV who seem to be carrying on Sonny and Cher's legacy. And The List spoke to couples therapist and breakup coach Samantha Burns, LMHC, about what exactly makes these relationships work.

For starters, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins proved exes can still work together when they launched "Flip or Flop Nashville" back in 2018. Prior to the show's premiere, Turner and Jenkins dated for about five years. Speaking to People in 2019, the couple described their breakup as "traumatic," but noted that they had always been better business partners than romantic ones. They also made it clear that any future romance between them was firmly off the table. During a chat with HGTV itself, Turner and Jenkins elaborated on how they were able to maintain a professional relationship, despite their personal history. "We do run a business, so it's a serious business, and we have to make sure we realize a profit at the end of it all. But we also know that it's fun," Turner opined. Jenkins agreed, adding, "Yeah, we definitely have fun on our job sites. 'Fun work' is what I try to call it."

