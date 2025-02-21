HGTV Stars Who Worked With Their Exes After Breaking Up (& How They Felt About It)
How hard is it for former lovers to maintain a working relationship after they split up? Well, not especially when national television is involved, apparently. This is hardly a recent phenomenon, either. Back in the 1970s, Cher and Sonny Bono famously launched a new TV show together following the end of their tumultuous marriage. These days, it's the stars of home renovation network HGTV who seem to be carrying on Sonny and Cher's legacy. And The List spoke to couples therapist and breakup coach Samantha Burns, LMHC, about what exactly makes these relationships work.
For starters, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins proved exes can still work together when they launched "Flip or Flop Nashville" back in 2018. Prior to the show's premiere, Turner and Jenkins dated for about five years. Speaking to People in 2019, the couple described their breakup as "traumatic," but noted that they had always been better business partners than romantic ones. They also made it clear that any future romance between them was firmly off the table. During a chat with HGTV itself, Turner and Jenkins elaborated on how they were able to maintain a professional relationship, despite their personal history. "We do run a business, so it's a serious business, and we have to make sure we realize a profit at the end of it all. But we also know that it's fun," Turner opined. Jenkins agreed, adding, "Yeah, we definitely have fun on our job sites. 'Fun work' is what I try to call it."
Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins' post-breakup dynamic is unusual but possible
Depending on how "traumatic" the breakup was, it may be difficult for someone to imagine working with their former partner, much less on television. But we asked Samantha Burns to weigh in, and the couples therapist says that while it isn't always easy to achieve a healthy post-breakup dynamic like the one Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins have, it is very possible if the circumstances are right.
According to Burns, just because two people go their separate ways romantically doesn't mean they can't still play a role in each other's lives professionally. She also cited YouGov data that suggests a significant percentage of people would like to remain friendly with an ex after breaking up, which could lend itself to that sort of thing. "Even if the attraction fades, or you realize you have different values or conflicting life goals, you may still complement each other in your professional lives," she told us. "The romance may die, but your work drive and business savvy can stay alive together!"
Crucially, Burns added that trust is just as important in a professional relationship as it is in a romantic one, and failure to communicate can cause things to fall apart all the same. However, Turner and Jenkins look to have found the sweet spot. "Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins may be able to compartmentalize their prior intimacy and hyper focus on their passion for flipping and selling houses," she explained.
HGTV star Christina Haack works with her ex-husband (and his new wife)
Of course, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins aren't the only HGTV stars from the "Flip or Flop" universe who have continued to work together after a breakup. In fact, the formerly-married duo of Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa were in the middle of hosting the original incarnation of the show when they decided to end their relationship. Not only did Haack and Tarek keep hosting "Flip or Flop" together for several years following their divorce, but they later reunited for a spinoff called "The Flip Off," which also stars Tarek's new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.
Haack and the El Moussas have shared some strange details about their odd dynamic. For instance, they explained on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that Haack and Heather often joined forces to pick on Tarek during filming. This didn't really seem to be much of a problem though, as some lighthearted teasing here and there definitely beats the alternative. And, in a joint interview with Us Weekly, the three stars of "The Flip Off" confessed that, going into the project initially, they were concerned that things would be too tense for them to get along. As you might imagine, the trio was pleasantly surprised that things actually went rather smoothly in that respect. As Haack acknowledged, "There have been so many times throughout all of this that I'm like, 'Wow, I can't believe we did that.' I'm proud of all of us."
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's co-parenting dynamic is good for their kids
If there's one thing Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa appear to have in common with Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins, it's that they seem very good at putting out a successful product together, even if things didn't work out between them romantically. We once again ran this by breakup coach Samantha Burns, who says that in addition to their obvious chemistry, the financial element gives Haack and Tarek a pretty decent incentive to play nice with each other. "Sometimes you're able to put your grievances aside and focus on what you do well together, and in Christina and Tarek's case it's flipping houses and making money!" she explained.
However, it should also be noted that Haack and Tarek have two children together, with Heather El Moussa filling the role of step-mom. According to Burns, seeing their divorced parents and step-mother working side-by-side is sure to have a positive impact on those kids, provided the dynamic remains healthy. "Anytime you can present a unified and supportive co-parenting relationship it provides peace and stability for your kids," she told us. "While some people can barely stomach drop offs and pickups that co-parenting requires with their exes, others are able to create a new normal where new partners are an integral part of their daily lives. ... It appears that Christina and Tarek are able to put aside past hurt and work together with Heather as a team."