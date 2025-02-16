Trump Team Member Pastor Paula White Has A Messy Relationship History

Donald Trump has turned religion into a major part of his political career. In fact, the president feels like he's helped religion itself by preserving and defending Christian and evangelical ideas during his first term in office. But in his second term, Trump is doing more than just selling Bibles in controversial fundraisers. The business mogul appointed popular televangelist Paula White as the director for his newly established White House Faith Office. She'll be guiding this new government program's mission to assist, protect, and empower faith-inspired organizations and houses of worship.

But religious values aren't the only things that Paula and Trump have in common. Both also have experience with messy relationships. Like Trump, Paula has also been married three times. She first married local musician Dean Knight in 1985, who she shares her one and only son, Brandon Knight, with. In 1987, Paula met a fellow preacher, Randy White, while attending the Damascus Church of God in Maryland. Two years later in 1989, Randy and Paula divorced both of their spouses, and married each other in 1990. Their relationship lasted for 17 years before ending in 2007 amid rumors that Paula was having an affair with fellow televangelist Benny Hinn. Paula, however, denied the affair a couple of years after the breakup. "They're going to talk about you and write ... because it sells ragtag magazines," she said according to Christian Post. "They're going to lie on you but God's going to tell you to keep your mouth shut."

