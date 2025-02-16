Trump Team Member Pastor Paula White Has A Messy Relationship History
Donald Trump has turned religion into a major part of his political career. In fact, the president feels like he's helped religion itself by preserving and defending Christian and evangelical ideas during his first term in office. But in his second term, Trump is doing more than just selling Bibles in controversial fundraisers. The business mogul appointed popular televangelist Paula White as the director for his newly established White House Faith Office. She'll be guiding this new government program's mission to assist, protect, and empower faith-inspired organizations and houses of worship.
But religious values aren't the only things that Paula and Trump have in common. Both also have experience with messy relationships. Like Trump, Paula has also been married three times. She first married local musician Dean Knight in 1985, who she shares her one and only son, Brandon Knight, with. In 1987, Paula met a fellow preacher, Randy White, while attending the Damascus Church of God in Maryland. Two years later in 1989, Randy and Paula divorced both of their spouses, and married each other in 1990. Their relationship lasted for 17 years before ending in 2007 amid rumors that Paula was having an affair with fellow televangelist Benny Hinn. Paula, however, denied the affair a couple of years after the breakup. "They're going to talk about you and write ... because it sells ragtag magazines," she said according to Christian Post. "They're going to lie on you but God's going to tell you to keep your mouth shut."
How Paula White met husband Jonathan Cain
Paula White may have finally met her match with musician Jonathan Cain, who's best known as a member of the band Journey. Jonathan was also coming out of two failed marriages, but he took a cue from his hit song, "Don't Stop Believin,'" when it came to love when he ran into Paula in a chance encounter. "I meet her on an airplane. We're on Southwest Airlines ... We spoke together for two-and-a-half hours and she spoke into my heart like no woman had done before," he said in an interview with CCM.
Jonathan didn't know who Paula was at the time. When he learned the truth about the spiritual advisor, it only drew them closer. "I didn't know what she did so I had to ask her. She said, 'I wasn't going to tell you, but I'm a preacher.' I said, 'No way, hush up, you're a preacher?!' We shared our lives together on that flight," he added. They became fast friends. After Jonathan divorced his wife, Elizabeth Yvette Fullerton, he and Paula would start a relationship before marrying in 2015. Almost a decade later, the pair still seem to be going strong. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Paula gives her husband a special shout-out right alongside God. "I love the Lord — He is my strength! Married to ROCKSTAR Jonathan Cain [Don't Stop Believing)! I have a great life ... and so can you," she wrote on her bio.