Erin Andrews' Killer Legs Earn The First Touchdown Of Super Bowl 2025

Erin Andrews is known for delivering bold fashion choices, and her eye-catching ensembles have been on display on Superbowl Sunday for several years now. Her unexpected outfit change in 2023 from a white suit to its black counterpart was a hit, and while she opted for another stunning black 'fit tonight for Superbowl LIX, there's significantly more on display for viewers to enjoy –- namely, her killer legs.

When it comes to choosing her gameday outfits, Andrews was unapologetic about putting thought into how she expresses herself through fashion. "You know what I love about this is that I think for years I never really wanted to be like, 'Oh, it's just –- don't worry about it. I'm just blending in, and I'm doing the game.' No, F that," she said on the "Calm Down" podcast earlier this week, which she shares with Fox Sports colleague Charissa Thompson.

Taking to Instagram to post a reel of herself posing with Thompson tonight, Andrews shows off her figure in a sparkly black mini suit-dress strongly reminiscent of a silver version that Taylor Swift wore during her famous Eras Tour. Leaving no room for speculation regarding her nod to the singer, the television personality set the post to the tune of "The Man," the exact song Swift sang after changing into a Versace blazer during her "Lovers" set. She dropped hints that the homage was coming on her podcast, mentioning the "Fortnight" singer by name as an inspiration. "And I'm gonna praise our girl. I'm going to praise Taylor for making it cool to be like, I'm a woman, and I love sports. And it's good, like, we can look great," she continued. We're not surprised by the shoutout, given that Swift wore a jacket from Andrews' fashion line to the last Superbowl.

