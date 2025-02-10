Jill Biden Is All Smiles Without Joe During Solo Super Bowl 2025 Appearance

Jill Biden has stepped out to live her best life at Super Bowl LIX tonight, and although she's not attending alone, Joe Biden is nowhere to be seen. The former first lady's plus one is none other than her grandson (and son of the late Beau Biden), Hunter Biden, and the pair seem to be having a ball.

Advertisement

The Bidens are in New Orleans to cheer on Jill's favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles. She stopped to take some time to pose for a picture with the team's cheerleaders, lighting up the stadium with an ear-to-ear smile and sporting a chic green scarf paired with an Eagles jersey. We know that Jill boasts an impressive daily fitness routine, and she's looking happy and refreshed alongside her grandson. The two were ready to take in an exciting game between their team of choice and the Kansas City Chiefs, who won in a close 38-35 against the Eagles back in 2023 in a game Jill will certainly remember well, as she was in attendance.