Jill Biden Is All Smiles Without Joe During Solo Super Bowl 2025 Appearance
Jill Biden has stepped out to live her best life at Super Bowl LIX tonight, and although she's not attending alone, Joe Biden is nowhere to be seen. The former first lady's plus one is none other than her grandson (and son of the late Beau Biden), Hunter Biden, and the pair seem to be having a ball.
The Bidens are in New Orleans to cheer on Jill's favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles. She stopped to take some time to pose for a picture with the team's cheerleaders, lighting up the stadium with an ear-to-ear smile and sporting a chic green scarf paired with an Eagles jersey. We know that Jill boasts an impressive daily fitness routine, and she's looking happy and refreshed alongside her grandson. The two were ready to take in an exciting game between their team of choice and the Kansas City Chiefs, who won in a close 38-35 against the Eagles back in 2023 in a game Jill will certainly remember well, as she was in attendance.
This isn't the first Super Bowl Jill Biden has attended with Hunter (and without Joe)
We've noticed some strange things about Jill and Joe Biden's marriage, and surprisingly, Super Bowl LIX isn't the first time Jill has appeared to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles without the former president. In a foreshadowing of tonight's events, the former first lady attended the big game back in 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, once again with her grandson Hunter by her side. Although President Biden presumably wasn't in attendance, as President Trump's presence at the game tonight marks the first appearance of a sitting president at the Super Bowl, he did honor the Kansas City Chiefs for their win over the Philadelphia Eagles by welcoming them to the White House in June of 2023.
It's no secret that Jill is a longtime fan of the Eagles, who she's rooting for tonight. When asked about his team allegiance just prior to the 2023 Super Bowl, which features the same lineup as tonight's game, he implied that he'd be supporting his wife's favorite team as well. "I'd be sleeping alone," he quipped, implying Jill would not take kindly to him rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs (via MSN). We can only assume that Joe must been cheering on the Eagles from afar this evening.