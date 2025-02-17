Meghan Markle Reportedly Started Prince Harry's Alleged Feud With David Beckham

Prince Harry and David Beckham once shared a classic British bromance — until Meghan Markle entered the picture. During Harry's wilder younger years, Beckham was a familiar face, often seen partying with the prince.

However, in 2017, tensions surfaced after their significant others, Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle, reportedly struck up a friendship. "When Meghan moved to London, Victoria shared a whole bunch of beauty tips, but not long after, some of these emerged in print, and Meghan was furious," a source told The Sun. She allegedly suspected Victoria of leaking the story to the press and took her concerns to Harry, who then confronted Beckham. Although Harry was polite to David, it was an uncomfortable conversation that left the football star mortified.

Despite the awkwardness, the two couples appeared to smooth things over, with the Beckhams even attending Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018. However, just months later, another incident reportedly shattered their friendship for good.

