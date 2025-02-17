Meghan Markle Reportedly Started Prince Harry's Alleged Feud With David Beckham
Prince Harry and David Beckham once shared a classic British bromance — until Meghan Markle entered the picture. During Harry's wilder younger years, Beckham was a familiar face, often seen partying with the prince.
However, in 2017, tensions surfaced after their significant others, Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle, reportedly struck up a friendship. "When Meghan moved to London, Victoria shared a whole bunch of beauty tips, but not long after, some of these emerged in print, and Meghan was furious," a source told The Sun. She allegedly suspected Victoria of leaking the story to the press and took her concerns to Harry, who then confronted Beckham. Although Harry was polite to David, it was an uncomfortable conversation that left the football star mortified.
Despite the awkwardness, the two couples appeared to smooth things over, with the Beckhams even attending Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018. However, just months later, another incident reportedly shattered their friendship for good.
Meghan and Harry snubbed David Beckham
Despite a bump in the road, Prince Harry and David Beckham's friendship seemingly remained intact. Just months after the royal wedding in 2018, Harry was preparing for the fourth installment of the Invictus Games, the international sporting event he founded for wounded veterans. That August, Beckham was announced as an ambassador for the games.
But when Beckham arrived for the Invictus Games, things took an unexpected turn. According to "House of Beckham" author Tom Bower, Harry completely snubbed the former soccer legend. The two were supposed to meet at the event, but Bower claims that "the prince had ordered that under no circumstances was the footballer to be allowed near him" (via The Independent). Bower went on to suggest that the exclusion order came directly from Meghan Markle. "She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife, Victoria," the writer said.
Beckham was reportedly blindsided by the cold shoulder, and their friendship completely fell apart soon after. In fact, in the years following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's dramatic royal exit, the rift has only widened. Beckham, once a close friend to both brothers, appears firmly aligned with Prince William. What was once a high-profile British bromance has devolved into a longstanding feud with no reconciliation in sight.