Why You Don't Hear About This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz Anymore

Chrissy Metz became a household name for her acting, but it seems that singing is where her true passion lies. Metz had the chance to sing on "This Is Us," and in addition to her album of lullabies, Metz showed off her musical talent another time anonymously. During the eleventh season of "The Masked Singer" in 2024, viewers met the contestant named Poodle Moth. Poodle Moth performed covers throughout the season of hit songs including "Unwritten" and "The House That Built Me." Poodle Moth made it to the quarterfinals before being revealed as Metz!

During her elimination from "The Masked Singer," Metz said that she took part in the show to let fans of her acting learn about her singing abilities as well. She also said being a part of the show posed a unique opportunity. "But I was like, 'Let me challenge myself,' and I'm glad that I did. Because I learned a lot about myself," she said.

Metz also noted how singing in front of a live audience differed from her singing on "This Is Us." She told People, "You could put the suit on for five minutes while you're in a fitting, but when you're in it and the adrenaline's going, and you have to go on stage and you have to remember your marks and all of the things that go with it, it's just like, 'Oh, this is challenging.'"

