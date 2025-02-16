Why You Don't Hear About This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz Anymore
Chrissy Metz made a name for herself by starring in the hit NBC drama "This Is Us" as Kate Pearson. The show marked her first starring role in a series and garnered her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. "This Is Us" quickly became one of the biggest series on television and received ratings that exceeded many other network shows.
But since the popular show ended its six season run in 2022, Metz has yet to make a bigger name for herself in Hollywood. She has not been seen in any other starring roles on a television show while her former co-stars have: Justin Hartley stars in CBS's "Tracker" and Sterling K. Brown is the star of Hulu's "Paradise." No news on her personal life either, while both of Metz's on-screen parents are expanding their families. (Mandy Moore welcomed a third baby in September 2024 and Milo Ventimiglia announced days later that he and his wife are expecting their first child.) It begs the question: what happened to Chrissy Metz?
She's been in a couple of independent films
Chrissy Metz continues to act, but she hasn't appeared in any blockbusters that fans may have heard of. Instead, she has focused on independent films. In 2022, she starred in and executively produced the film "Stay Awake." This was a departure from the roles Metz has typically played, as Metz's character was a single mom who was dealing with addiction to prescription pills. In 2023, Metz starred in the Christmas horror movie, "A Creature Was Stirring." In January 2025, Metz appeared in the film "Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger." However, the movie was only released on Netflix in the UK and in Ireland.
Deadline revealed in 2022 that Metz was going to executive produce and play the titular role in an upcoming drama for NBCUniversal called "Help Me Rhonda." The show is an adaptation of the James Patterson and Candice Fox novel "2 Sisters Detective Agency." According to Deadline, Metz's character Rhonda takes up the mantle of private investigator with her surprise younger sister. The status of that series is unclear as of writing.
Two years later, it was announced Metz would be returning to the small screen by starring in a television show called "The Hunting Wives." The Starz drama also stars Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, and Dermot Mulroney, and it filmed in 2024.
Metz is a country singer and an author
Since "This Is Us" came to an end, Chrissy Metz has strayed her focus from just acting. She has established herself as a singer, performing original country songs at music venues around the U.S. According to Metz's website, which focuses primarily on her singing career, she is in the process of creating her debut solo album.
Metz has also become a children's book author. In 2023, Metz co-wrote the children's book "When I Talk to God, I Talk About You" with her then-boyfriend, Bradley Collins. They also released an album of lullabies to accompany the book, called "Prayed For This Day," filled with songs that Metz sang and that the co-authors helped write. While the couple broke up in October 2023, they continued to collaborate and wrote a follow-up children's book together in 2025 called "When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings."
Outside of the arts, Metz also has her own line of wine. She and winemaker Nicole Walsh started The Joyful Heart Wine Company in 2021.
Metz appeared on The Masked Singer
Chrissy Metz became a household name for her acting, but it seems that singing is where her true passion lies. Metz had the chance to sing on "This Is Us," and in addition to her album of lullabies, Metz showed off her musical talent another time anonymously. During the eleventh season of "The Masked Singer" in 2024, viewers met the contestant named Poodle Moth. Poodle Moth performed covers throughout the season of hit songs including "Unwritten" and "The House That Built Me." Poodle Moth made it to the quarterfinals before being revealed as Metz!
During her elimination from "The Masked Singer," Metz said that she took part in the show to let fans of her acting learn about her singing abilities as well. She also said being a part of the show posed a unique opportunity. "But I was like, 'Let me challenge myself,' and I'm glad that I did. Because I learned a lot about myself," she said.
Metz also noted how singing in front of a live audience differed from her singing on "This Is Us." She told People, "You could put the suit on for five minutes while you're in a fitting, but when you're in it and the adrenaline's going, and you have to go on stage and you have to remember your marks and all of the things that go with it, it's just like, 'Oh, this is challenging.'"