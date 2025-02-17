Inside CNN News Anchor Dana Bash's Relationship History
Dana Bash is a force to be reckoned with at CNN. The host of "Inside Politics" and "State of the Union" is one of the highest-earning anchors in the industry. As a seasoned political reporter, Bash has been tough on Democratic politicians like Kamala Harris as well as Republican politicians like Donald Trump. Her passion for her career has taken her far, and it's no surprise that much of her dating history is also intertwined with American politics.
The news anchor first married Jeremy Bash in 1998. Jeremy worked as the National Security Issues Director for Al Gore and Joe Lieberman's presidential campaign in 2000 and as Chief Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence from 2004 to 2008. So, while Dana reported and analyzed politics, Jeremy was actively involved in the political sphere. However, their marriage ended in 2007.
A year after their divorce, Dana was already walking down the aisle again, this time with her colleague, CNN correspondent John King. King already had an impressive record as a political journalist as CNN's senior White House correspondent in the early 2000s. He had two children from his previous marriage, and with Dana, they welcomed their only son, Jonah. The romance between the two CNN political reporters seemed like it could be meant to be. However, just four years after they tied the knot, the CNN couple called it quits.
Dana Bash is dating a Hollywood actor
Since their divorce, John King and Dana Bash have kept crossing paths in the CNN corridors. In 2023, King stepped down from his seven-year role as the host and anchor of "Inside Politics," passing the torch to none other than his ex-wife, Bash. In his last episode as host, he said goodbye to his viewers, introducing Bash as "the best reporter in this building," making it clear there's no bad blood between them.
It seems Bash has moved on from partners in her industry, as her over-a-decade-long relationship is with a Hollywood actor, Spencer Garrett. They started dating in 2013 after being introduced by mutual friend Susanna Quinn, who suggested Bash "Google Spencer Garrett and come over tonight" (via The Washington Post). Garrett has worked on films and TV shows like Shondaland's murder-mystery series "The Residence." Garrett splits his time between Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., and the series is set in the White House. It seems Bash can't escape Washington when it comes to her love life!
The couple appear very happy together. Garrett frequently posts pictures with Bash on social media, and while her posts mainly feature snippets from her CNN shows, she still takes time to share moments with her boyfriend for her followers. For his birthday in September 2024, she posted a collection of photos with him at the beach, at a baseball game, and in other romantic venues.