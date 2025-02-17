Inside CNN News Anchor Dana Bash's Relationship History

Dana Bash is a force to be reckoned with at CNN. The host of "Inside Politics" and "State of the Union" is one of the highest-earning anchors in the industry. As a seasoned political reporter, Bash has been tough on Democratic politicians like Kamala Harris as well as Republican politicians like Donald Trump. Her passion for her career has taken her far, and it's no surprise that much of her dating history is also intertwined with American politics.

The news anchor first married Jeremy Bash in 1998. Jeremy worked as the National Security Issues Director for Al Gore and Joe Lieberman's presidential campaign in 2000 and as Chief Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence from 2004 to 2008. So, while Dana reported and analyzed politics, Jeremy was actively involved in the political sphere. However, their marriage ended in 2007.

A year after their divorce, Dana was already walking down the aisle again, this time with her colleague, CNN correspondent John King. King already had an impressive record as a political journalist as CNN's senior White House correspondent in the early 2000s. He had two children from his previous marriage, and with Dana, they welcomed their only son, Jonah. The romance between the two CNN political reporters seemed like it could be meant to be. However, just four years after they tied the knot, the CNN couple called it quits.

