5 Outdated Outfits Jill Biden Was Caught Wearing

Over the years, many first ladies have been widely acclaimed for their impeccable style. Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Melania Trump, and Michelle Obama are obvious modern examples, but back in the day, Dolley Madison, Julia Tyler, and Angelica Van Buren were no slouches in the fashion department themselves. On the other end of the spectrum, Jill Biden didn't come to the White House to be a style icon. Dr. Biden is a teacher first and foremost, so she hasn't had the privilege of jetting to Milan for Fashion Week or curating a wardrobe full of bespoke gowns. She tends to prefer simple suits and comfortable dresses that would easily work as well in the classroom as in a White House luncheon.

By favoring American designers such as Calvin Klein, Christian Soriano, and Tom Ford, the former first lady literally wore her patriotism on her sleeve. That's not to say that Biden hasn't had her style missteps, however. During her husband's tenure there were a number of occasions where her chosen outfits came off as a bit, well, behind the times. True, a woman of a certain age may not be as concerned about being fashion-forward as an average Gen Z-er, but on the other hand, Dame Helen Mirren and fellow Oscar winner Meryl Streep might have a word or two to say about that. As such, in the interests of fairness, here's an apologetic roundup of the former first lady's most outdated looks.