The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of 1923

Not only did "Yellowstone" — the Kevin Costner-fronted drama — tick all the right boxes, but it spawned a huge universe of spin-offs, including "1923." Much like "Yellowstone," this series features a stellar cast. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren need no introduction, and producers even managed to hire the iconic actor who played the T-1000 in "Terminator 2." Of course, we're always just as interested in the private lives of the show's glamorous stars as we are in their on-screen endeavors. It's only natural that our interest is piqued since the series is so heavily focused on the complex web of Dutton family romances and familial relationships.

You may have found yourself swooning over handsome rancher Jack Dutton or wistfully daydreaming as you plan your wedding to Elizabeth Strafford, but we're here to burst your bubble. Most (but not all) of the prominent cast members are happily married and settled down. Some found love with fellow actors not once but twice, while others are blissfully content knowing their partners have absolutely nothing to do with the entertainment industry.

Saddle up as we take a ride through the twists and turns of romance with the notable cast of the world's favorite Western drama.