The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of 1923
Not only did "Yellowstone" — the Kevin Costner-fronted drama — tick all the right boxes, but it spawned a huge universe of spin-offs, including "1923." Much like "Yellowstone," this series features a stellar cast. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren need no introduction, and producers even managed to hire the iconic actor who played the T-1000 in "Terminator 2." Of course, we're always just as interested in the private lives of the show's glamorous stars as we are in their on-screen endeavors. It's only natural that our interest is piqued since the series is so heavily focused on the complex web of Dutton family romances and familial relationships.
You may have found yourself swooning over handsome rancher Jack Dutton or wistfully daydreaming as you plan your wedding to Elizabeth Strafford, but we're here to burst your bubble. Most (but not all) of the prominent cast members are happily married and settled down. Some found love with fellow actors not once but twice, while others are blissfully content knowing their partners have absolutely nothing to do with the entertainment industry.
Saddle up as we take a ride through the twists and turns of romance with the notable cast of the world's favorite Western drama.
Harrison Ford has been married to a Hollywood star for decades
When the "Yellowstone" spin-off was first announced, fans were immediately impressed by its high-profile cast. In "1923," Harrison Ford plays patriarch Jacob Dutton. Though his character may be married to Helen Mirren's character, Cara Dutton, in the series, his real-life wife is also someone you'll recognize.
Ford met his spouse, "Ally McBeal" and "Brothers & Sisters" star Calista Flockhart, at the 2002 Golden Globes. By that point, we all knew the truth about Harrison Ford's dating history as he already had two failed marriages under his belt, and Flockhart told The Sunday Times that it wasn't exactly love at first sight. "I was aware of who Harrison Ford was! But I didn't think, 'Oh this is Indiana Jones,'" she explained. "It was more along the lines of, 'This is some lascivious old man and what is he doing at our table?' I was being a smartass." Ford is 22 years older than Flockhart.
However, Flockhart found herself agreeing to meet him for a drink as long as she could bring her agent along. The pair have been an item ever since and arguably have one of Hollywood's most solid relationships. After getting engaged on Valentine's Day in 2009, the couple got hitched in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the following year. Interestingly, the then-governor of New Mexico, Bill Richardson, officiated the nuptials at Governor's Mansion. Further details were kept tightly under wraps by the notoriously private couple. At the time of writing in February 2025, the actors are still happily married. Together, they raised a son, Liam, whom Flockhart adopted prior to the romance.
Brandon Sklenar's girlfriend is a nutritionist
We just love a Hollywood success story, and Brandon Sklenar has all the right ingredients. The actor plays Spencer Dutton in "1923," but fans may also recognize him from his role in the now-controversial movie, "It Ends With Us." He starred opposite mortal enemies Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni as Atlas Corrigan. His involvement in the hit "Yellowstone" spin-off and the highly-discussed movie has seen fans drooling over Sklenar, but he's a taken man. The star has been dating his partner, Courtney Salviolo, for quite some time. Salviolo is a nutritionist and personal trainer who runs her own company, The Uncommon Balance.
The fitness guru may not be in the limelight herself, but she's often spotted supporting her beau at red carpet events; however, she isn't always keen to be the center of attention. In a comment under an Instagram video by E! News that shows the couple taking a photo with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Sklenar explained that his girlfriend wasn't sure about being in the public eye — and neither was he. "It's a vulnerable moment knowing the person I love is about to be under the same microscope I am," he wrote. "Especially when their career is very far from this industry."
In 2024, Sklenar told Forbes that he struggled to be away from home for so long when filming "1923" took him to Africa, explaining that he's happiest when with Salviolo. "I'm eternally grateful for it for the rest of my life, but it was emotionally challenging," he said. "I'm a homebody — I love to be home with my partner and my dog and my house. The irony is I have a job that takes me everywhere, which I love, too. It's a weird dichotomy."
Michelle Randolph dated a Disney star for years
Blond beauty Michelle Randolph was catapulted to a new level of fame when she burst onto our screens as Elizabeth Strafford, a well-to-do farmer's daughter who soon finds herself falling head over heels for a Dutton. Although it was Randolph's biggest project yet, "1923" wasn't her first rodeo. She previously starred in the TV movie "House of the Witch" as well as the horror caper "The Resort." As of February 2025, her last known serious relationship was with a famous Disney star. Gregg Sulkin portrayed Mason Greyback in the series "Wizards of Waverly Place," but it wasn't his only tween project. He also had a 4-episode arc in the fit show "Pretty Little Liars" as well as numerous other credits under his belt.
The painfully handsome couple was first linked in 2018. At the time, Sulkin took to Instagram to share that Rudolph had met his family. "Last night was a special night, filled with great food & even better people," he wrote (via Express). "My brother & sister in law (who is pregnant!), live in London but last night they got to meet [Michelle Randolph] for the first time. Last night also marked a year since we met. Time really does fly when you're having fun." Rudolph was photographed with Sulkin at numerous events, from the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards in 2020 to the Teen Choice Awards. The two later stopped posting about each other and appearing at events together, but neither has spoken publicly about their apparent breakup.
Helen Mirren married her husband Taylor in 1997
A complete look at Helen Mirren through the years tells us many things, but while her career took many twists and turns before she landed the role of Cara Dutton in "1923", there's been one constant throughout her life in recent decades: her husband, Taylor Hackford. Before meeting Hackford in 1986, Mirren enjoyed a romance with fellow star Liam Neeson. That union wasn't meant to be, and the following year Mirren met her future husband. Perhaps it was no coincidence. "I did very consciously choose my work over my relationships right up to the time that I met Taylor. I was 38 when I met Taylor, pretty late in life," Mirren told AARP in 2016. Interestingly, Mirren was never interested in tying the knot, which is why the couple were together for over a decade before they walked down the aisle. Even then, it was more for practical reasons — "estate planning and other complicated things like that," Mirren told the publication.
"I always said I have nothing against marriage; it just wasn't to my taste, like turnips," the star joked. "It took me a very long time to come around to acquiring the taste. I just had to meet the right turnip." Hackford is also in the movie business, and is an Oscar-winning director who was at the helm of movies like "An Officer and a Gentleman" and "Teenage Father." Though he may be more comfortable behind the camera, the filmmaker is always by his wife's side at star-studded events. He told People in 2024, "She's a very sexy girl and she still is."
Timothy Dalton's ex is British acting royalty
Some of the shortest celebrity marriages get widespread attention, while longer historical ones fall into obscurity. Back in the '70s and '80s, Timothy Dalton, who plays the severe and unlikable Donald Whitfield in "1923," was previously in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Redgrave. They struck up a romance in 1971 after meeting while working on "Mary Queen of Scots." At the time, Redgrave was a twice-divorced mother of three. The pair initially butted heads at first, as they disagreed over the meaning of Hamlet's famous "To be or not to be" speech in the Shakespeare book of the same name, going on to spar back and forth for an impressive six hours. Redgrave's headstrong attitude would eventually be part of the reason their relationship ended 15 years after it started. Rather than spend an afternoon with Dalton, she chose to stand on a picket line standing up for what she believed in, and their time together ended.
Dalton found love again following his split from Redgrave, having a son with musician Oksana Grigorieva whom he dated for several years in the '90s. In 2019, the dashing James Bond actor was spotted kissing a woman in Florence, Italy. Though it wasn't clear who the woman was, the pair looked to be enjoying one another's company immensely, with Dalton grinning from ear to ear as he walked through the romantic city.
James Badge Dale is with an NCIS star
James Badge Dale's fleeting appearance in "1923" was pivotal to the story. He starred in the show for just three episodes as John Sutton Sr. Regardless, he left an impression that's hard to forget. Dale was already an industry vet, best known for his role in the hit movie "The Departed"; however, having a short and sweet stint in the Taylor Sheridan universe boosted his reputation. It's hardly surprising that fans were (and still are) eager to know about Dale's love life. In 2024, the actor married a fellow star, Emily Wickersham, who was a mainstay on "NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service" from 2013 to 2021 as Special Agent Eleanor Bishop.
Wickersham shared the couple's happy news with her Instagram followers with a series of photos enjoying a very low-key ceremony, both wearing jeans and plain t-shirts. Shortly after the nuptials, Wickersham gave birth to the couple's second child, a son, Zephyr Badgett Dale. They welcomed their first child, Cassius Wickersham Dale, back in 2021.
Robert Patrick's wife is a fellow actor
Casting a show with such promise as "1923" can't have been an easy task, but producers included some stellar industry veterans to help carry the load. Among the well-known faces to sign up for the series was Robert Patrick, who landed the role of Sheriff William McDowell. If the actor looks familiar, it's because he starred in the incredibly successful "Terminator" franchise as the infamous T-1000. Robert Patrick married his wife, fellow actor Barbara Patrick, in 1990, making their romance a truly enduring legacy of love.
In 2024, he took to Instagram to say one of the sweetest things a celeb has ever said about their significant other. Alongside a series of photographs of the couple throughout the years (including some nostalgic wedding throwbacks) Robert wrote, "I love my wife, Barbara Patrick who has believed in me from the start, has picked me up, dusted me off, and sent me back out to fight again! Who could ask for anything more than to have a spouse who always has your back never lets you down, and gives you the two most precious gifts ever!" Patrick went on to thank his wife for their children and over three decades of love. The spouses have also co-starred in several projects, including 1994's "Body Shot" and "Out of These Rooms" in 2002.
Marley Shelton fell in love with a Hollywood film producer
Marley Shelton, the actress who plays 1923's Emma Dutton, is happily coupled up with a hotshot Hollywood producer — and has been for a very long time. Shelton and Beau Flynn have a long history going back to their work on "Bubble Boy" in 2000. Flynn is known for producing numerous movies, such as "Journey to the Center of the Earth," "Baywatch," and "Murder Mystery" starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. He's also one of the masterminds behind the live-action version of "Moana." The pair tied the knot in 2001 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named West, in 2009. Shelton told People at the time that Flynn was a doting dad who couldn't stop spoiling their new baby.
"Beau loves buying toys for West online — which can be a problem," she explained. "We're constantly getting packages in the mail, and I'm like, 'What did you buy for her now?'" In 2012, the couple welcomed another daughter, Ruby Jeanne. At the time of writing in 2025, Shelton and Flynn are still going strong and are often spotted arm in arm, supporting each other at premieres and events.
Sebastian Roche got hitched in France
Sebastian Roche was just one of many actors who fell for their on-screen love interest. Roche, who signed up to play the role of sinister Catholic priest Father Renaud in "1923," was previously married to "The Conjuring" star Vera Farmiga, after meeting on the set of "Roar" in 1997, but it didn't pan out. The experience didn't put him off being with another actor though, and many years later in 2014, Roche married "Cobra Kai" alum Alicia Hannah-Kim in a beautiful ceremony in France. "I gave Alicia my number and she never called me! We stayed friends nonetheless and thank goodness, turned into something more two and a half years ago," he told People at the time (via Daily Mail). "I proposed on the eve of her birthday in Topanga Canyon last year."
When talking with Michael Rosenbaum on his "Inside of You" podcast in 2021, Roche explained that he felt his first marriage failed so he could eventually find the person who was right for him. "My wife Alicia has taught me so much, literally more than anyone else in my life, about relationships," he said of his current love. "She really is so extraordinary." The couple frequently posts snippets of them enjoying each other's company on their social media pages, this Hannah-Kim trying to learn French as Roche learns Korean.
Darren Mann is happily married to Jesi Mann
It's difficult to imagine "1923" without handsome rancher Jack Dutton. The character is played by Canadian actor Darren Mann, who is still finding his footing in the entertainment business. Mann has been active in the industry since 2012, landing roles in big shows such as the Netflix horror caper "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," but "1923" is his most prolific project to date. While he may still be working up the ladder in Hollywood, the star has ticked all the boxes in his love life. He is happily married to Jesi Mann, and while not much is known about the couple's beginnings, it seems they've been together for a long time.
The actor frequently posts photographs of himself with his wife to his Instagram, including back in 2023 when they attended the premiere of his movie, "Breakwater," in San Jose. Similarly, Jesi likes to share updates from their life together on her profile, including snaps from vacations to anniversary tributes. In 2021, she shared a montage alongside the message, "Happy Anniversary my beloved! Today marks 2 years since one of the best days of my life happened. Every single day we grow closer and stronger. Every single day, you make me thankful. Every single day, I look at you still in disbelief that my dream boy is real." It doesn't get any sweeter than this!