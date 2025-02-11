JD Vance's Life Gets Even More Embarrassing As Trump Stops Pretending To Care About Him
It's obvious to most of us that JD Vance and Donald Trump have a complicated relationship. Despite Trump choosing Vance as his VP, it has been clear that he favors Elon Musk as his right-hand man. And, time and time again, Trump has accidentally admitted that he doesn't care about Vance. Trump's latest statement about the man who is officially his second-in-command may be the clearest yet that he doesn't think much of Vance at all.
In his pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, Trump was asked, "Do you view Vice President JD Vance as your successor, the Republican nominee in 2028?" Seeing as part of the vice president's role is to take over for the president in the case of an emergency, it's hard to imagine any president in history not answering this question with something along the lines of, "of course." Trump, however, gave a peculiar answer: "No, but he's very capable."
Trump then proceeded to obfuscate a bit, saying, "I think you have a lot of very capable people." He added: "So far I think he's doing a fantastic job. It's too early. We're just starting." When Baier pushed him a bit, noting that Vance would likely seek his endorsement, Trump pivoted entirely to giving himself a seemingly baseless compliment: "A lot of people have said that this has been the greatest opening — almost three weeks — in the history of the presidency."
Folks on the internet didn't miss Trump's diss
If the internet's response to Donald Trump's comments about JD Vance are any indication, many people think that this was a clear diss. "Trump throws JD under the bus," one X, formerly known as Twitter user wrote alongside laughing emojis."This is news to JD Vance. But, we all know that the only successor to Trump is gonna have the last name Trump," someone else noted. Perhaps unsurprisingly, though, some folks defended Trump's comment. Another X-user asserted, "You got to earn the endorsement!"
While Trump twisting an opportunity to praise Vance into a way to praise himself was anything but out of the ordinary, it did stick out to some folks on the internet. Some saw this as a suggestion that Trump will seek the unprecedented third term that he has been rumored to be planning. "He wanted to say '3rd term' so bad," one X user commented. "He believes JD Vance would be the most capable successor if he were to have a successor. But he was asked about JD Vance as his successor. That's a different kettle of fish," another pointed out.
It's possible that Trump is wary of endorsing anyone but himself as his successor or that he is still bitter about Vance's anti-MAGA past. Either way, while Vance may no longer call himself a "never-Trump guy," Trump seemingly considers himself a "not-a-Vance-fan guy."