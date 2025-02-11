JD Vance's Life Gets Even More Embarrassing As Trump Stops Pretending To Care About Him

It's obvious to most of us that JD Vance and Donald Trump have a complicated relationship. Despite Trump choosing Vance as his VP, it has been clear that he favors Elon Musk as his right-hand man. And, time and time again, Trump has accidentally admitted that he doesn't care about Vance. Trump's latest statement about the man who is officially his second-in-command may be the clearest yet that he doesn't think much of Vance at all.

In his pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, Trump was asked, "Do you view Vice President JD Vance as your successor, the Republican nominee in 2028?" Seeing as part of the vice president's role is to take over for the president in the case of an emergency, it's hard to imagine any president in history not answering this question with something along the lines of, "of course." Trump, however, gave a peculiar answer: "No, but he's very capable."

Trump then proceeded to obfuscate a bit, saying, "I think you have a lot of very capable people." He added: "So far I think he's doing a fantastic job. It's too early. We're just starting." When Baier pushed him a bit, noting that Vance would likely seek his endorsement, Trump pivoted entirely to giving himself a seemingly baseless compliment: "A lot of people have said that this has been the greatest opening — almost three weeks — in the history of the presidency."

