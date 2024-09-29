The Sign Donald Trump Is Still Bitter About JD Vance's Anti-MAGA Past

Before JD Vance became Donald Trump's left-field VP pick for the 2024 presidential election, he was a vocal critic of the divisive politician. In a chat with Charlie Rose, the Ohio senator asserted that although Trump had some valid concerns about the country's future, his entire campaign involved Trump unfairly shifting the blame onto others. However, that criticism paled in comparison to the scathing words that Vance had for Trump in a 2016 Facebook message shared by Vice. "I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a**hole like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's America's Hitler," it read. And before he wholeheartedly started campaigning for the Republican candidate's presidency, Vance wrote a New York Times op-ed piece where he deemed Trump "unfit" to hold one of the most important jobs in the world.

Advertisement

Trump and Vance's complicated relationship found greener pastures when they met at Mar-a-Lago in 2021, as also reported by The New York Times. During that fateful meeting, the former "Apprentice" host brought up the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's past criticism, and he apologized for believing the media's lies about him. But, during a 2024 firefighter union convention, the VP hopeful hinted that the former president hadn't entirely forgiven him for his remarks, quipping, "'Now this may come as a shock to you, but once upon a time I wasn't a Trump guy either. And trust me the president never lets me forget it," (via Fox59).