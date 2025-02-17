Why The Big Bang Theory's Simon Helberg Temporarily Ended His Engagement To His Wife

After seeing Simon Helberg with his TV co-star, Melissa Rauch, for years on "The Big Bang Theory," it's slightly daunting to see him with another woman — aka his IRL wife, Jocelyn Towne. But there was nearly a universe where Helberg and Towne never married and had their two children, Adeline and Wilder. It wasn't because Helberg was secretly dating his co-star, unlike other actors in Hollywood, nor did it have anything to do with Helberg's famous parents.

The reason is 100% Helberg's own fault — something he admitted to David Letterman on the host's eponymous show. "I freaked out, I thought I had feelings for other people, I thought that I needed more of an exciting life. I had the perfect thing but for whatever reason. ... It was an exercise in self destruction," he revealed (via The Mirror). After the breakup, Towne moved to Paris, France, and started seeing someone new. Helberg, realizing his mistake, traveled to France to win her back, which he ultimately did. Helberg said in a 2015 interview on "The Queen Latifah Show" that before then, he had to stay in the house of the new man in Towne's life for a bit, which is super awkward.

Helberg and Towne eventually married in 2007, a few months before "The Big Bang Theory" premiered and Helberg became an overnight sensation.

