Whatever Happened To Alicia Vikander?

Alicia Vikander is an Academy Award-winning actor who was born in Sweden and began her career as a trained ballet dancer before making the transition into acting. Her acting credits date back to the early 2000s when she appeared in Swedish TV series and movies, but she made an impact on American audiences years later by starring in films such as "Ex Machina," "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," and the groundbreaking period drama "The Danish Girl," for which she took home her Oscar.

Vikander values her privacy and was not a tabloid mainstay like some of her peers, which meant she managed to fly under the radar for quite some time. Her relationship with fellow actor Michael Fassbender put her in the spotlight once more, but the couple did their best to protect their peace, marrying in a private ceremony in 2017. Vikander and Fassbender then shared the exciting news of their family's expansion in 2023. Meanwhile, Vikander continued working in film, TV, and even lending her voice to charity.

In recent years, Alicia Vikander has continued to appear in critically acclaimed films such as "Firebrand" and award-winning TV series like "Irma Vep," all while maintaining a delicate balance between work and motherhood, which is no small feat. By the looks of things, the actor still has a long and fruitful career ahead of her, and she has already accomplished so much. Read on to learn more about what Alicia Vikander has been up to.

