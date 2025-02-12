The Evolution Of Prince Albert Of Monaco's Complicated Bromance With Donald Trump

Prince Albert of Monaco knows a thing or two about politics. As the sovereign ruler of the Monégasque principality, Albert always has to be on the forefront of situations ranging from internal negotiations to international diplomacy. He prepared for his role at the prestigious Amherst College in Massachusetts, where he earned a degree in political science. Looking back at his time at school, Albert once told The Amherst Student, "My education has taught me to think on my feet and to think outside of the box. This is incredibly necessary in our day and age for any position of responsibility no matter what you do in life — but especially if you're in a position of responsibility like I am."

This quick thinking is perhaps best exhibited by Albert's ever-evolving relationship with the U.S. president, Donald Trump. Over the years, Albert has adopted wildly different approaches to his association with the American politician. When Trump first ran for office in 2016, Albert seemed vehemently opposed to his candidacy. However, as time went on, the prince's attitude changed. Although Albert has spoken out against Trump's policies on various occasions, he has managed to forge what appears to be a pleasant working relationship with the president. Seeing as the two men have even attended sporting events together, some may even say they have developed a "bromance."