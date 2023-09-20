All The Details About The Prince Albert II Of Monaco Foundation

It's probably fair to say that Prince Albert II of Monaco has not always had the best reputation. During his youth, the eldest son of Hollywood star Grace Kelly was known for getting around town. Indeed, back in the day, Albert dated women ranging from Brooke Shields to Bo Derek, earning himself the title "playboy prince." What's more, at least two of these flings resulted in the births of two royal love children. (A third paternity suit still has yet to be resolved.)

Of course, by the time Albert was inching into his fifth decade of life, the prince began developing other instances. He settled down, tied the knot with the gorgeous Princess Charlene, and proceeded to enjoy a wildly lavish lifestyle. In fact, Albert has been known to experience luxuries like purchasing expensive real estate, attending charity galas, and sailing the Mediterranean via his private yacht. If that weren't excessive enough, he has even been known to rub shoulders with celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, beyond his life of luxury — and his playboy past — there is a side of Albert that is fiercely dedicated to improving the world. And, perhaps nothing stands as greater proof of this reality than his creation of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in 2006. This organization raises money to help humanity battle against the ever-looming threat of climate change. And, so far, many of the foundation's projects have been very successful.