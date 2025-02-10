Melania Trump Was Missing At Super Bowl 2025 (& Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing)

The First Lady is clearly trying to channel Carmen Sandiego because everyone watching Super Bowl 2025 wanted to know where in the world she was. President Trump and his disastrous 'do attended the game, along with Ivanka Trump and her hair extensions. But Melania Trump was nowhere in sight. Even if Melania isn't into football, getting to watch it live in a cozy private suite doesn't sound like a bad way to spend an evening. Her and President Trump's son, Barron Trump, is an adult and attending NYU, so it's not like she had to stay home and take care of him. Even former First Lady Jill Biden went to the game.

People flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to give their theories about why the First Lady wasn't present, though it probably doesn't take the great Sherlock Holmes to crack this case. Several thought the main reason Melania was absent was because she and the president are having marital issues. After all, her book, "Melania" — which President Trump hasn't even read — revealed a huge divide between her and Donald.

Sharing a screenshot of one of Donald's Truth Social posts he wrote during the game, one X user tweeted, "Trump's out here crying about a kickoff while Melania is somewhere celebrating her personal Super Bowl — every day he's not home." Someone replied to that tweet with an AI picture of Melania with Donald's sometimes BFF, Elon Musk, in bed. "Melania and Musk were not at the Super Bowl," they wrote, jokingly suggesting something nefarious is brewing between them.

