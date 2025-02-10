Melania Trump Was Missing At Super Bowl 2025 (& Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing)
The First Lady is clearly trying to channel Carmen Sandiego because everyone watching Super Bowl 2025 wanted to know where in the world she was. President Trump and his disastrous 'do attended the game, along with Ivanka Trump and her hair extensions. But Melania Trump was nowhere in sight. Even if Melania isn't into football, getting to watch it live in a cozy private suite doesn't sound like a bad way to spend an evening. Her and President Trump's son, Barron Trump, is an adult and attending NYU, so it's not like she had to stay home and take care of him. Even former First Lady Jill Biden went to the game.
People flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to give their theories about why the First Lady wasn't present, though it probably doesn't take the great Sherlock Holmes to crack this case. Several thought the main reason Melania was absent was because she and the president are having marital issues. After all, her book, "Melania" — which President Trump hasn't even read — revealed a huge divide between her and Donald.
Sharing a screenshot of one of Donald's Truth Social posts he wrote during the game, one X user tweeted, "Trump's out here crying about a kickoff while Melania is somewhere celebrating her personal Super Bowl — every day he's not home." Someone replied to that tweet with an AI picture of Melania with Donald's sometimes BFF, Elon Musk, in bed. "Melania and Musk were not at the Super Bowl," they wrote, jokingly suggesting something nefarious is brewing between them.
Melania Trump has been to the Super Bowl, just not in 2025
However, others on X had different theories as to why Melania Trump wasn't at the game. One person thought she would've been super bored, so she skipped it, noting how football "just doesn't hit with Europeans in the same way." The first lady is from Yugoslavia (now Slovenia). Another person was fed up with everyone gossiping online about marital issues between Melania and President Donald Trump. "Rumour mongers, Melania did not go to the [Super Bowl] with Donald, shock horror. She doesn't go to the UFC either, Knuckleheads," they posted.
That is a good point. The first lady doesn't have to be attached at the hip to the president when it's not for major political events. While the Super Bowl may feel like a religious experience for many NFL fans, it's not actually something the White House stresses over. There are kind of more pressing matters going on than who can throw a football better.
Many people mistakenly think Melania actually was at the game, presumably after a video of her with Donald attending the 2020 Super Bowl made the rounds online. Several users on X also mistook Ivanka Trump for Melania as she was standing by her dad's side. Clearly, it's not only the Chiefs who didn't have their head in the game; the viewers needed to focus better, too.