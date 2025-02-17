Who Is Bailee Madison's Boyfriend Blake Richardson?
We've seen Bailee Madison transform from the tiny tot in "Bridge to Terabithia" at six years old, to the fully grown actor, producer, and recording artist. It seems she's met her match in Blake Richardson, a fellow actor and musician hailing from the U.K., and the two have been each other's biggest cheerleaders since they began dating in 2019.
The couple revels in a mostly private relationship as they keep many of the details of it hidden, but they are not afraid to support each other out loud. Madison commemorated Richardson's 25th birthday in October 2024 with a carousel of adorable photos she posted to Instagram celebrating him. "25!! @newhopeblake a voice that never gets old when he hums/sings around the house, a heart as kind as it gets, a shockingly wonderful painter/craftsmen and a dog dad like no other," she captioned the post, adding, "wishing you the happiest of birthday's. I love you & can't wait for your 50th in 25 years (that'll be a party!!!!)"
Richardson has the Instagram celebrations down too, as he posted celebrating her 25th birthday less than two weeks after she did. No wonder they complement each other so well — they are both Libras after all! In a similar vein to Madison's post, Richardson uploaded a series of photos to Instagram of Madison, paired with the caption, "Look who's 25! Happy Birthday @baileemadison, I'm so grateful we get to spend today together celebrating you. Thank you for being my rock through it all. I love you always. Here's to the best year yet." The pair are two peas in a pod, but some may not be familiar with how they met, came to be, and who he is outside of their relationship. Here's everything you need to know about Blake Richardson.
He's a member of the band New Hope Club
One of Blake Richardson's biggest accomplishments to date is being one of the founding members of the band New Hope Club. Back in 2014, Richardson met fellow English musician George Smith, and the two began writing songs together when they met their third and final member, Reese Bibby, after he was on "The X Factor UK" with his previous band. The three boys, who take turns on lead vocals, guitar, drums, piano, etc., quickly began posting covers to their YouTube channel in 2015. Their rendition of The Vamps' song "Wake Up" garnered hundreds of thousands of views and the New Hope Club signed with The Vamps' label Steady Records, which subsequently led them to open for The Vamps across various tours in the late 2010s.
Since their rise to fame, New Hope Club has stuck to their roots by releasing both original music, covers, as well as informal vlogs and challenges to their YouTube channel. The band has found success across the globe, from the U.K. to the U.S., even to Korea, as they collaborated with the K-pop group P1Harmony on an original song, "Super Chic." Their notoriety has led them to a series of other collaborators, including Richardson's leading lady.
Richardson and Madison have combined their talents
As luck would have it, New Hope Club was the force that pulled Bailee Madison and Blake Richardson together. Drew Barrymore asked how the couple initially met on her show in June 2024 and Madison expressed that after the band had gotten signed she came across them and he piqued her interest. She followed him on social media, but Madison was in a relationship at the time, and it wasn't until about a year after the fact that a dating app would bring them back together. The rest, as they say, is history.
The "Good Witch" alum didn't disclose exactly when the two started dating, but all signs (aka an Instagram hard launch) point to 2019. Madison posted a picture on Instagram of the two in matching outfits but staring off blankly. "When they ask you to confirm it ..." she captioned the post, one surefire way to establish your dynamic as a couple.
Since they met and began dating, Madison and Richardson have been able to combine their shared passions, as he helped her dip her toe in the recording artist pool and uses her background in entertainment for their music videos. They teamed for the music video of the New Hope Club song "Worse" in 2020, where she served as director and star of the video. You know what they say, a couple that makes music together stays together!
Richardson is also an actor
Just as surely as Blake Richardson helped Bailee Madison break into music, he would find his break into her world. He just got his big break in Tinsel Town playing an icon in the music world: Sir Paul McCartney. The film, "Midas Man," is a biopic about The Beatles' manager, Brian Epstein.
This was the role Richardson was born to play, especially as his first major film, and New Hope Club disclosed to The Sun in June 2022 how they accidentally manifested the role for Richardson. "We would turn up and the taxi drivers would recognize our accents from England and we'd be like, 'This guy here, that's Paul McCartney's grandson.' They'd love it and then often tell us how they drove The Beatles," they said of when they were first starting and were trying to gain some notoriety. Richardson's uncanny resemblance to a young McCartney was certainly a plus.
Since the film's release in 2024, the breakout actor was able to look back on his time filming and reflect on not only the process but the accomplishment. He posted a carousel of photos to Instagram and announced that the film had been released, then continued to express his gratitude. "It is the biggest honour to be a part of this beautiful project. Thank you everyone involved for helping make my acting debut so precious. I will cherish you all forever." He continued to give personalized shout-outs to several people that made the production happen. Since Richardson is now a confirmed double threat, we can't wait to see what he does next.