Who Is Bailee Madison's Boyfriend Blake Richardson?

We've seen Bailee Madison transform from the tiny tot in "Bridge to Terabithia" at six years old, to the fully grown actor, producer, and recording artist. It seems she's met her match in Blake Richardson, a fellow actor and musician hailing from the U.K., and the two have been each other's biggest cheerleaders since they began dating in 2019.

The couple revels in a mostly private relationship as they keep many of the details of it hidden, but they are not afraid to support each other out loud. Madison commemorated Richardson's 25th birthday in October 2024 with a carousel of adorable photos she posted to Instagram celebrating him. "25!! @newhopeblake a voice that never gets old when he hums/sings around the house, a heart as kind as it gets, a shockingly wonderful painter/craftsmen and a dog dad like no other," she captioned the post, adding, "wishing you the happiest of birthday's. I love you & can't wait for your 50th in 25 years (that'll be a party!!!!)"

Richardson has the Instagram celebrations down too, as he posted celebrating her 25th birthday less than two weeks after she did. No wonder they complement each other so well — they are both Libras after all! In a similar vein to Madison's post, Richardson uploaded a series of photos to Instagram of Madison, paired with the caption, "Look who's 25! Happy Birthday @baileemadison, I'm so grateful we get to spend today together celebrating you. Thank you for being my rock through it all. I love you always. Here's to the best year yet." The pair are two peas in a pod, but some may not be familiar with how they met, came to be, and who he is outside of their relationship. Here's everything you need to know about Blake Richardson.

