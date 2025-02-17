Throwback Pics Show What Michelle Obama Looked Like As A Teenager

There's no question that Michelle Obama has had an incredible journey in life, from her humble childhood in southside Chicago all the way to the White House and beyond. But Obama's stunning transformation didn't just happen overnight and her adolescence demonstrably played a huge role in shaping who she would become as a person. Plus, if you're wondering what exactly she looked like during this formative period, there are a number of throwback photos that have you covered. In a February 2020 Instagram post, the bestselling "Becoming" author shared a picture from her Prom night back in 1982, when she would have been around 18 years old. In the snapshot, Obama wears what she described in the accompanying caption as a "pink satin, polka-dotted dress."

The future first lady posted the photo as part of a joint campaign between MTV and her own When We All Vote initiative. Notably, Obama attended Whitney Young High School in her native Chicago. And, in 2018, well over three decades after graduating, she returned to the school both to promote her upcoming memoir and to encourage a group of young women to follow in her footsteps by defying gender and race-based expectations. "It was just amazing seeing her in real life," one student enthused to ABC 7 Chicago of Obama's visit. "I mean, someone that you look up to all your life, since her and [Former U.S. President] Barack Obama have been in the public eye. I think it was just so surreal."

