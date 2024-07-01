What Was Michelle Obama's Childhood Really Like? Inside Her Early Chicago Life

Michelle Obama spent her formative years during the '60s and '70s in Chicago. Michelle, her brother Craig Robinson, and her parents, Marian and Fraser Robinson, lived together in an apartment that was part of her great-aunt's home. In addition, many other members of Michelle's extended family lived nearby. Both Marian and Fraser had lots of siblings, and Michelle got to spend time with her relatives through big family gatherings and frequent visits.

Even though her family's apartment wasn't very big, Michelle and Craig made the most of the space and enjoyed plenty of raucous entertainment. They were allowed to play ball in the house and spar with boxing gloves. The kids also had a swing set and ample yard space for outdoor fun. While Craig became known for his basketball prowess, he loved all kinds of sports, and Michelle joined in, too. "You used to play football in the backyard. You would play baseball ... you could hit, you could catch," Craig recalled on "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast." The family took an egalitarian approach to athletics, and as Michelle felt pride as she built her skills along with Craig.

Most importantly, Michelle was fortunate to experience unconditional love in her home. When Marian died in 2024, Michelle remembered one of her mom's oft-repeated statements: "Don't worry about whether anybody else likes you," Michelle wrote on Instagram. "Come home. We'll always like you here."

