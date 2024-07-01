What Was Michelle Obama's Childhood Really Like? Inside Her Early Chicago Life
Michelle Obama spent her formative years during the '60s and '70s in Chicago. Michelle, her brother Craig Robinson, and her parents, Marian and Fraser Robinson, lived together in an apartment that was part of her great-aunt's home. In addition, many other members of Michelle's extended family lived nearby. Both Marian and Fraser had lots of siblings, and Michelle got to spend time with her relatives through big family gatherings and frequent visits.
Even though her family's apartment wasn't very big, Michelle and Craig made the most of the space and enjoyed plenty of raucous entertainment. They were allowed to play ball in the house and spar with boxing gloves. The kids also had a swing set and ample yard space for outdoor fun. While Craig became known for his basketball prowess, he loved all kinds of sports, and Michelle joined in, too. "You used to play football in the backyard. You would play baseball ... you could hit, you could catch," Craig recalled on "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast." The family took an egalitarian approach to athletics, and as Michelle felt pride as she built her skills along with Craig.
Most importantly, Michelle was fortunate to experience unconditional love in her home. When Marian died in 2024, Michelle remembered one of her mom's oft-repeated statements: "Don't worry about whether anybody else likes you," Michelle wrote on Instagram. "Come home. We'll always like you here."
Michelle and her family had lots of deep conversations
When Michelle Obama was growing up, her parents included their kids in talks about momentous decisions. Even though Craig Robinson was only three and Michelle a tiny toddler, they were part of conversations about the family's move to great-aunt Robbie's house. Their parents were also prepared to discuss whatever was on their kids' minds.
"I used to tell you to question me," Marian Robinson, Michelle's mom, recalled on "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast." "Our discipline was really just conversation." The give and take of these discussions gave Michelle the skills to expound on her own opinions and learn to listen to different points of view. For Marian, the experience taught her that it was okay if she needed time to consider her response, especially if the query was complicated. Marian also discovered it was equally fine if she couldn't provide an easy, straightforward answer.
Michelle's noted both her parents approached these often-lengthy discussions with patience and care. While some of their talks concerned serious topics like money management or racial inequality, others were decidedly more light-hearted. For instance, Michelle didn't like the breakfasts that her mom cooked up every morning. After extensive deliberations, she and Marian compromised, and Michelle enjoyed a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to give her the necessary protein to start her day. In addition, all these verbal engagements also helped Michelle develop her witty sense of humor and think on her feet.
Michelle and Craig shared a room and a close sibling bond
Due to the layout of their apartment, Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson shared a room during their childhood. As they got older, the room was renovated to include a dividing panel so each of them had their own personal area. Besides being close in age, Michelle and her big brother have also enjoyed a close relationship their entire lives. Writing on Instagram, Michelle observed that Craig has "always been by my side whenever I've needed him." She praised her brother for the care he shows his family. "No matter what he's got going on, he's always making sure those around him know they're loved."
In one instance, however, it was Michelle and Craig's affection for their parents that landed the siblings into hot water. The two tried various schemes to get Marian and Fraser Robinson to quit smoking. First, they tried to make the cigarettes unappealing. "After we dipped ... the tips in lemon juice and hot sauce, then what was left but to just crush them into teeny pieces," Michelle reminisced with Craig during an episode of "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast." Unfortunately, things went awry when Marian found the evidence of this destruction in her trash can. Once they saw how mad she was, Craig and Michelle realized they'd made a serious miscalculation. "We got in so much trouble," Michelle observed, although she didn't disclose exactly what their punishment entailed.
Michelle grew up surrounded by music
Michelle Obama's great-aunt Robbie worked from home as a piano instructor. Since Robbie owned the house where Michelle's family lived, Michelle heard a lot of music as a kid. In addition, both Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson, took lessons from Robbie. While Craig took a more relaxed approach to practicing, Michelle would return to the opening notes of a piece every time she made a mistake.
Robbie was an exacting instructor, and, although Michelle's dedication earned her grudging approval, there were still plenty of times she and her great-niece butted heads. However, even though Robbie didn't agree with Michelle's somewhat haphazard approach to studying piano, she did show her compassion during the annual recital. The piano at the performance lacked the tell-tale imperfections in the keys that had guided Michelle when she played Robbie's piano. When Michelle didn't know where to place her hands at the performance, her great-aunt kindly helped her out.
Besides making music, both Michelle's father, Fraser Robinson, and her grandfather, Purnell Shields, were both jazz devotees with numerous albums between them. As they grew, Michelle and Craig developed their own musical fandoms for groups like the Jackson Five and Stevie Wonder. Listening to music was a pivotal part of life for their grandfather, who was nicknamed "Southside" after the Chicago neighborhood where he lived. A true audiophile, Southside also had microphones and other gear so his family could put out their own musical performances.
Michelle had plenty of freedom
Marian Robinson's profound respect for her kids was a pivotal part of how she fostered their independence. Even when Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson were small, Marian envisioned the adults they'd eventually become. She didn't hesitate to take the lead and encourage them to do things outside their comfort zones. For instance, during Michelle's first year of school, her mom believed that she was capable of making the journey without a parent. "As scared as I was, I felt a sense of pride and independence, which became important building blocks in my foundation as an independent human being," Michelle wrote on Instagram.
Part of Marian's impetus to empower her kids came from her own life experiences. "My mother would always say, 'I don't want you to be afraid like me,'" Michelle informed ABC7 Chicago. "She didn't go away to college because she was comfortable in her typing job." As Michelle and Craig became more comfortable in their autonomy, Marian cheered them on even more.
Marian and Fraser Robinson were also flexible in their approach to parenting, and they adapted to their kids' changing needs. As Michelle and Craig got older, Marian and Fraser demonstrated their confidence by asking them to weigh in on family policies. For instance, instead of a parental edict when the kids were going out for the evening, they'd mutually agree on a return time.
Michelle's parents made holidays and vacations extra special
Marian Robinson's parenting (and grandparenting) skills are well known, particularly since she lived in the White House with the Obamas. Sadly, Fraser Robinson died years earlier in 1991. However, he played a significant role in Michelle Obama's formative years. "I got a feeling of empowerment because my dad respected my voice," Michelle explained on "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast." "He was my first role model of what it meant to have a supportive, loving man in my life."
Fraser's commitment to his job, while dealing with mobility difficulties from multiple sclerosis, made a powerful impression on Michelle. Prior to taking a job at a water plant, Fraser had aspirations of being an artist. Both Fraser and Marian Robinson used their creative skills to transform their home at Christmas. In one corner of their living room, the family had a large radiator that extended from the floor up to the windowsills. When decorating for the holiday, Marian used brick-patterned cardboard to transform the radiator into a pretend fireplace. Fraser used his artistic talents to create flames that glowed, making the décor look even more festive.
During their family's annual vacation, Fraser made a point to spend quality time with Michelle and her brother. The kids particularly enjoyed the pool, and Fraser joined in the fun. "He paddled and laughed and tossed our small bodies into the air, his diminished legs suddenly less of a liability," Michelle recalled in her memoir "Becoming."