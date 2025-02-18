Tom Selleck's Daughter Hannah Lives A Surprisingly Normal Life. Here's What She's Up To
America's favorite whiskers and the man who lives behind them have been a national treasure for years, but his life behind the camera is much quieter. Beloved actor Tom Selleck married Jillie Mack in 1987 and welcomed their daughter, Hannah Selleck, in 1998. Tom shares his son, Kevin, with his ex-wife, Jacqueline Ray. Altogether, the Selleck family lives quite charmed little lives.
Although she grew up gorgeous, the Sellecks chose to raise Hannah far away from the spotlight. She spent most of her early years on a ranch in California, where she developed a love for horses and started riding at the age of four, inspired by her dad's experience working with horses on film sets. She was so enveloped in this universe that she decided to attend Loyola Marymount University specifically so she could stay near her horse and trainer.
Her love of all things equine carried over into adulthood. In 2010, she founded Descanso Farms, where she breeds and cares for show horses while simultaneously maintaining her career as a celebrated international show jumper. During an interview with Equestrian Living, Hannah said, "You want to enjoy that moment that you're in — whether it's in the show ring or training the young horses at home — because we are so, so lucky to work with these animals every day." Although she didn't follow in her father's acting footsteps, she's clearly found her passion in life.
Hannah Selleck is a dedicated equestrian
Hannah Selleck has embraced life outside of the limelight and away from her father, Tom Selleck's shadow. She's been a dedicated equestrian most of her life, but despite her success and dedication, there have been challenges along the way that have tested her resilience. One specific tumble in 2018 almost changed the trajectory of her life.
Hannah's foot got caught in a stirrup during a fall, resulting in a shattered leg, hours of surgery, months of recovery, and uncertainty about whether her life would ever be the same. In a 2023 article with Wellington International, she expressed, "This was the first time I got hurt and realized it is one thing if I am not able to ride again but another if I am not able to live my day-to-day life as I had always imagined and taken for granted." Her injury also led to CRPS, a rare nerve disease, which made her usual activities incredibly painful. After working with a doctor, she was able to get her CRPS into remission, allowing her to continue her riding career.
Since then, Hannah hasn't looked back. She went on to win the Bronze Tour Jumper Classic at the Showpark Summer Classic in August 2021, winning a grand prize of $15,000. Regardless of what life threw her way, she was able to get back in the saddle.