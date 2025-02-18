Tom Selleck's Daughter Hannah Lives A Surprisingly Normal Life. Here's What She's Up To

America's favorite whiskers and the man who lives behind them have been a national treasure for years, but his life behind the camera is much quieter. Beloved actor Tom Selleck married Jillie Mack in 1987 and welcomed their daughter, Hannah Selleck, in 1998. Tom shares his son, Kevin, with his ex-wife, Jacqueline Ray. Altogether, the Selleck family lives quite charmed little lives.

Although she grew up gorgeous, the Sellecks chose to raise Hannah far away from the spotlight. She spent most of her early years on a ranch in California, where she developed a love for horses and started riding at the age of four, inspired by her dad's experience working with horses on film sets. She was so enveloped in this universe that she decided to attend Loyola Marymount University specifically so she could stay near her horse and trainer.

Her love of all things equine carried over into adulthood. In 2010, she founded Descanso Farms, where she breeds and cares for show horses while simultaneously maintaining her career as a celebrated international show jumper. During an interview with Equestrian Living, Hannah said, "You want to enjoy that moment that you're in — whether it's in the show ring or training the young horses at home — because we are so, so lucky to work with these animals every day." Although she didn't follow in her father's acting footsteps, she's clearly found her passion in life.

